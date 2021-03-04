Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineup vs Padres

The Texas Rangers get their first look at the locked-and-loaded San Diego Padres this spring.

The Texas Rangers take on the loaded San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon, but won't get a chance to see budding superstar Fernando Tatís Jr. in Surprise.

San Diego Padres (1-3) at Texas Rangers (0-2-2)

Thursday, March 4, 2021

1:05 PM MT (2:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

SD: LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Audio: texasrangers.com with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Thursday's game between the Rangers and Padres will be seven official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule in three of their four Cactus League games.

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Nick Solak RF Joey Gallo DH Khris Davis LF Willie Calhoun 1B Nate Lowe C Jose Trevino 3B Brock Holt CF Eli White

San Diego Padres Starting Lineup

LF Tommy Pham 2B Ha-seong Kim DH Wil Myers C Victor Caratini 3B Nick Tanielu CF Jorge Mateo RF Jorge Oña 1B Gosuke Katoh SS CJ Abrams

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

LHP Joe Palumbo

RHP Josh Sborz

LHP Wes Benjamin (scheduled for two innings)

RHP Sam Gaviglio

LHP Jake Latz

RHP Spencer Patton

Other Rangers Pitching Schedules

Jonathan Hernández, A.J. Alexy and Alex Speas will throw live batting practice on Thursday.

Other projected starters Mike Foltynewicz and Dane Dunning are scheduled to pitch on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jharel Cotton, who is back to 100 percent health, is scheduled to pitch one inning on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Matt Bush has thrown two live BP's so far and should be getting into a game the next time he is scheduled to pitch.

Injury Report

David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dahl hit as the DH in Wednesday's game and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Dahl hit as the DH in Wednesday's game and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.

Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI sometime next week.

Still rehabbing. Will get MRI sometime next week. Luis Ortiz (inflamed peroneal tendon - ankle): Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers hope he can resume baseball activity in the next few days.

Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers hope he can resume baseball activity in the next few days. Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection Tuesday morning. Tejeda is currently being evaluated by the Rangers medical staff.

