Rangers LIVE In-Game Updates vs Angels: Guzmán, Odor Embracing New Roles

Keep up with Cactus League action between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.

There are two significant changes in the Texas Rangers' lineup in Wednesday's Cactus League contest with the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.

Texas Rangers (0-1-2) at Los Angeles Angels (1-1-1)

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

1:10 PM MT (2:10 PM CT)

Tempe Diablo Stadium | Tempe, AZ

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jimmy Herget (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

LAA: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

TV: FOX Sports Southwest (via FOX Sports West feed), MLB.TV

No audio broadcast on the Rangers side.

Unique Rules in Spring Training

Wednesday's game between the Rangers and Angels will be six official innings. According to Major League Baseball's 2021 Operations Manual, games up to March 13 can be shortened if both managers agree.

There is also a temporary rule that allows for managers of a defensive team to end (or roll) an inning prior to three outs following any completed plate appearance, provided the pitcher has thrown more than 20 pitches. The Rangers utilized this rule twice in Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Royals, and utilized it three times in Tuesday's contest with the White Sox.

READ MORE: 'It's Not Baseball': 5 Takeaways from Rangers' Tie With White Sox

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras DH David Dahl 1B Nate Lowe 3B Rougned Odor LF Ronald Guzmán C Jonah Heim RF Steele Walker 2B Andy Ibáñez SS Charlie Culberson

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

RF Dexter Fowler DH Shohei Ohtani CF Mike Trout 3B Anthony Rendon 1B Albert Pujols LF Justin Upton 2B Luis Rengifo C Kurt Suzuki SS José Iglesias

Texas Rangers Scheduled Pitchers

RHP Jimmy Herget

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Hunter Wood

RHP Drew Anderson

RHP Hans Crouse

RHP Joe Gatto

Chris Woodward on Starting Lineup

There are a few things that should grab your attention.

Ronald Guzmán is determined to earn a roster spot. While he prefers to play first base, which he is the best defensive first baseman the Rangers have, he understands versatility can help him make the roster out of camp.

In that effort, Guzmán has been shagging fly balls in the outfield throughout camp thus far. It's gotten to the point where manager Chris Woodward wants to see how it plays in a game.

"It has progressed a lot quicker than I thought," Woodward said. "Just watching him shag out there, watching him do the work with [Tony Beasley], it's a lot better than I anticipated."

Originally, the Guzmán experiment in the outfield was destined to remain on the back burner. However, Woodward has admitted he's allowed his imagination to go pretty far if Lowe and Guzmán make legitimate cases for roster spots.

"I've established with the team from day one, even when the season ended last year, it's going to be a dog fight," Woodward said. "If we have a roster full of hitters with that mentality, our offensive approach and production is going to be a lot better."

Rougned Odor is another Ranger who seems to be embracing that mentality. While he's not fond of playing third base, he approached Woodward on Tuesday about playing there in Wednesday's game.

"He felt it was important for him to get out there as soon as possible, which is music to my ears," Woodward said. "I thought it was great. It's great for the team. It's obviously a late adjustment, but getting him over there is going to be important for him."

Odor has exclusively been a second baseman throughout his major league career. With Nick Solak getting a serious look at second base, Odor has been taking reps at third base before practice throughout camp, and pushed Woodward to put him there to see necessary game action.

"His willingness and openness — like Guzy — to do it, shows a lot about where they're at right now," Woodward said.

READ MORE: Odor's 'Way Back to Second Base' May Go Through Rangers' Hot Corner

Injury Report

David Dahl (right shoulder surgery): No restrictions at the plate. Dalh hit as the DH in Monday's game and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program.

No restrictions at the plate. Dalh hit as the DH in Monday's game and had no issues. Progressing well in throwing program. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March.

Has yet to throw off a mound. Will not be ready for the start of the season. The Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound in mid-March. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. His chances of being available on Opening Day are in doubt. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade two hamstring strain): Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks.

Still rehabbing. Will get MRI in less than two weeks. Luis Ortiz (inflamed peroneal tendon - ankle): Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers hope he can resume baseball activity in the next few days.

Was originally scheduled to throw an inning in Sunday's game against the Royals. The Rangers hope he can resume baseball activity in the next few days. Anderson Tejeda (right elbow infection): GM Chris Young announced the infection Tuesday morning. Tejeda will miss a few days and be further evaluated.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook