Odor's 'Way Back to Second Base' May Go Through Rangers' Hot Corner

Our Texas Rangers season preview series continues with an in-depth look at third base — a position with a gaping void.

By this time next year, the Texas Rangers hope to have no internal competition at third base. If things go according to plan, top prospect Josh Jung will have made his way to the big leagues at some point in 2021 and unequivocally seized the job.

However, the Rangers need someone to fill the void now.

Rougned Odor, the longest tenured Ranger, is no longer guaranteed his job at second base. If anything, Nick Solak has the upper hand. With two years remaining on his six-year contract, the Rangers are trying to make the best out of this situation with Odor. Now, that involves a challenge of trying to earn the starting job at third base.

"His willingness to go to third base is obviously a big one, because I know he doesn't really want to," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said of Odor. "I asked him to embrace that. If that's the way back to second [base], that's what you're going to have to do."

When Odor was asked directly about playing third base, it was clear he wasn't particularly fond of the hot corner. However, he's also clearly focused on what he needs to do to be better, regardless of where he plays in the field.

"I'm just ready to play baseball," Odor said. "I'm not worried about that. I'll leave that to Woody. That's his job, to put me wherever he thinks I can help make the team better. I'm just focused right now on baseball. I'm ready to go. I'm positive right now. I don't want to be thinking too much about other things."

Odor said he is working at third base, taking ground balls there before practice. He admits the position feels weird to him, having never played there before. However, as Woodward mentioned, third base could be the way back into a starting role with the club.

The Rangers have desperately needed stability at third base since Adrián Beltré retired after the 2018 season. The past two seasons, the Rangers have signed veterans on cheap deals (Asdrúbal Cabrera in 2019, Todd Frazier in 2020) to fill the void. Neither player finished the season with the team.

This year, the three most likely options at third base include Odor, Charlie Culberson, and Brock Holt. The latter two are in camp on minor league deals, and will get every chance to earn a job this spring. So, Odor is not guaranteed the spot at third base either.

"I still consider myself a good baseball player,” Holt said. “And I’m looking forward to the opportunity to show that.”

With no finite solution at third base, versatility then plays a huge role in who makes the team this year. While neither Culberson or Holt are known for their bats, they are known for their ability to move around the field. In comparison, Odor has been exclusively a second baseman throughout his major league career.

Whether it's at second or third base, Odor still believes he is a starter.

"I know that I can help the team win," Odor said. "That's all in my mind right now. I don't think about negative things. Right now, I just worry about what I can do better to help my team win. I don't think about what happened in the past. I'm just focusing on working."

Odor has to prove he has put the past two years behind him. He's confident in the player he can be, which we've all seen in the past to be 30-homer guy. However, time is quickly running out. Josh Jung's major league career is on the horizon. The Rangers are fully committed to their youth, and Josh Jung is the top prospect in the organization. He will get every chance to play as soon as the club deems him ready.

With the trade of long-time shortstop Elvis Andrus, the Rangers have begun taking concrete steps towards its youth, and more importantly, its future. Remember, versatility is key for making the Rangers' Opening Day roster. Odor has to either handily beat out Nick Solak at second base, or embrace playing at the hot corner.

This may truly be the last chance for Odor.

"I feel like he's in a better spot," Woodward said. "He just doesn't want all those negative thoughts creeping in, which happens to everybody who struggles in this game."

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com.

