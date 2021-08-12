Rangers Struggles Displayed In Rough Sixth Inning, Mariners Walk-Off With 2-1 Win

The Texas Rangers have had their fair share of growing pains this season, and they were epitomized on both sides of the plate in the sixth inning of Wednesday night's loss to the Seattle Mariners.

In the top half of the inning, Adolis García led off with a well-struck double to left field. García was then awarded a free base when Tyler Anderson balked in a attempt to keep García close to the bag. The Rangers had a narrow 1-0 lead, but with a runner on third and nobody out, the Texas lineup had a golden opportunity to add some insurance.

However, the Rangers went down far too easily and without a whimper. Nathaniel Lowe struck out swinging, then Andy Ibáñez did the same after Seattle brought in reliever Joe Smith. Jonah Heim followed with a pop out in foul territory on an athletic play by Smith to end the threat.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward was less than pleased, and did not mince his words after the game.

“We’ve got to score that run,” Woodward said. “Being a professional hitter has nothing to do with being a Hall of Fame-caliber hitter. It doesn't matter what level you're at or what level you're coming from, I would expect that run to be driven in. We have to find a way to get the job done. It's frustrating because — I know we’re not a juggernaut offense. I get it. But in those situations, we've got to find a way to execute.”

Throughout the night, the Rangers were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

On the mound, Taylor Hearn pitched the bulk of the innings, piggybacking off Spencer Howard once again, who started and pitched three scoreless innings. While Hearn pitched four solid innings, he struggled with the free passes. Hearn issued four walks during his outing, and his last one hurt the most.

Initially, it didn't look like Hearn would struggle too much in the sixth inning. While he hit J.P. Crawford with a pitch to lead off the frame, Hearn bounced back and got Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager to fly out. But after Ty France singled to keep the inning alive, Hearn issued back-to-back walks, driving in the tying run.

Chris Woodward noticed that Hearn did not look comfortable at the beginning of each of his first three innings, and the leadoff hitter in all three frames reached base — two walks and the hit-by-pitch to Crawford. Chris Woodward said Hearn was "flirting with disaster" by allowing the leadoff hitters to consistently reach base.

Hearn did finish his night on a positive note, retiring the Mariners in order in the seventh inning. And his overall body of work still makes him a candidate for starts down the stretch. Since his disastrous start against Oakland on June 22 (four earned runs in 2/3 inning), Hearn owns a 1.46 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in 24 2/3 innings over 11 appearances.

The Rangers and Mariners remained deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the ninth, but for the second night in a row, Texas pitching struggled in the bottom of the inning. Dennis Santana allowed a lead-off double to Jarred Kelenic, struck out Cal Raleigh, but gave up back-to-back singles to Jake Fraley and Luis Torrens as the Mariners walked off with a win.

The Rangers (40-74) and Mariners (60-55) will face off in a rubber match on Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Texas will send Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 5.77 ERA) to the mound to face Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales (3-5, 4.73 ERA).

