Rangers vs Astros LIVE: Calhoun Out, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers will be without one of their hottest hitters as they try to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.

Texas Rangers (18-23) at Houston Astros (23-17)

Sunday, May 16, 2021

1:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA)

vs

HOU: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston

Radio: KLAT1010, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe RF Joey Gallo CF Adolis García DH Khris Davis LF David Dahl 3B Charlie Culberson C Jose Trevino

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

2B Jose Altuve SS Carlos Correa DH Michael Brantley 3B Alex Bregman 1B Yuli Gurriel RF Kyle Tucker LF Chas McCormick CF Myles Straw C Martín Maldonado

Willie Calhoun Out, Brock Holt Close

After fouling a pitch off his foot/ankle, Rangers manager Chris Woodward is keeping Willie Calhoun out of Sunday's lineup. Fortunately, it's not thought to be a serious issue.

"I think if he had to play, he'd be fine," Woodward said. "It's sore, but I don't think it would do anything to keep him out of playing. Today was more to give him a mental and physical day."

Woodward added that Khris Davis was going to be in Sunday's lineup either way, which put left field duties to either Calhoun or David Dahl. Woodward erred on the side of caution and went with Dahl in left field for Sunday's finale in Houston.

The Rangers are also close to getting Brock Holt back in the lineup. Holt injured his hamstring while running the bases during a go-ahead RBI single against the Boston Red Sox a couple of weeks ago.

Woodward said Holt is close to returning, and loved how he responded to a rigorous workout to test the hamstring on Thursday. However, Woodward told us on Sunday morning that Holt will likely go on a rehab assignment before he is activated.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara received an injection to try to help him pitch through the pain, but after last Saturday's start, the Rangers decided to put him on the IL. There is no timetable for Arihara's return.

Arihara received an injection to try to help him pitch through the pain, but after last Saturday's start, the Rangers decided to put him on the IL. There is no timetable for Arihara's return. Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Manager Chris Woodward was very pleased with how Holt responded to his workouts on Thursday. Woodward said that Holt could be activated during the Rangers' upcoming seven-game homestand, but he will likely go on a rehab assignment first.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

