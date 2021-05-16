Rangers vs Astros LIVE: Calhoun Out, Starting Lineups, Injury Report
Texas Rangers (18-23) at Houston Astros (23-17)
Sunday, May 16, 2021
1:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA)
vs
HOU: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KLAT1010, KTRH 740
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- RF Joey Gallo
- CF Adolis García
- DH Khris Davis
- LF David Dahl
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- C Jose Trevino
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
- 2B Jose Altuve
- SS Carlos Correa
- DH Michael Brantley
- 3B Alex Bregman
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- RF Kyle Tucker
- LF Chas McCormick
- CF Myles Straw
- C Martín Maldonado
Willie Calhoun Out, Brock Holt Close
After fouling a pitch off his foot/ankle, Rangers manager Chris Woodward is keeping Willie Calhoun out of Sunday's lineup. Fortunately, it's not thought to be a serious issue.
"I think if he had to play, he'd be fine," Woodward said. "It's sore, but I don't think it would do anything to keep him out of playing. Today was more to give him a mental and physical day."
Woodward added that Khris Davis was going to be in Sunday's lineup either way, which put left field duties to either Calhoun or David Dahl. Woodward erred on the side of caution and went with Dahl in left field for Sunday's finale in Houston.
The Rangers are also close to getting Brock Holt back in the lineup. Holt injured his hamstring while running the bases during a go-ahead RBI single against the Boston Red Sox a couple of weeks ago.
Woodward said Holt is close to returning, and loved how he responded to a rigorous workout to test the hamstring on Thursday. However, Woodward told us on Sunday morning that Holt will likely go on a rehab assignment before he is activated.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara received an injection to try to help him pitch through the pain, but after last Saturday's start, the Rangers decided to put him on the IL. There is no timetable for Arihara's return.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Manager Chris Woodward was very pleased with how Holt responded to his workouts on Thursday. Woodward said that Holt could be activated during the Rangers' upcoming seven-game homestand, but he will likely go on a rehab assignment first.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
READ MORE: 'Cheating, Lying, Disgusting': Astros Aren't Better Than Texas Rangers In Every Way
READ MORE: Gallo's Big Night Not Enough as Rangers Fall Into Five-Game Skid
READ MORE: Rangers Pitching Tandems: How The 'Fluid Situation' Has Evolved
Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook