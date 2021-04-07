Rangers vs Blue Jays Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Update on Brock Holt

The Texas Rangers look to take the rubber match of their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays (3-2) at Texas Rangers (2-3)

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

1:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

TOR: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, 135.00 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Toronto Blue Jays

TV: SportsNet, SportsNet-1

Radio: SN590

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa LF David Dahl DH Joey Gallo 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe C Jose Trevino RF Eli White CF Leody Taveras 3B Charlie Culberson

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

SS Marcus Semien 3B Cavan Biggio DH Bo Bichette RF Teoscar Hernández 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. CF Randal Grichuk 2B Joe Panik C Danny Jansen

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.

The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady. Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon.

Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said on Tuesday Calhoun is "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site to begin the intake testing process. With the way COVID-19 protocols are this season, this is a positive sign that his return is on the horizon. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is nearly two weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity.

Davis is nearly two weeks into a 3-4 week prognosis. He has begun a light rehab, but has yet to participate in any baseball activity. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined.

Evans is throwing bullpens and is scheduled to appear in upcoming minor league games in Arizona. His exact timetable is still undetermined. Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there.

Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. He will undergo one more MRI and the club will make their determination from there. Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin is scheduled to pitch in a game at the alternate training site on Wednesday. According to Jon Daniels, Martin could be activated as early as this weekend.

Martin is scheduled to pitch in a game at the alternate training site on Wednesday. According to Jon Daniels, Martin could be activated as early as this weekend. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): On Tuesday, Jon Daniels put Rodríguez in a similar timetable as Willie Calhoun, that he's "not far off" from heading to the alternate training site.

60-Day Injured List

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined.

Hernández will have a four-week follow-up MRI this week, at which point next steps will be determined. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery last Wednesday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

*Brock Holt (right hamstring tightness): Holt had to leave Tuesday night's game after his RBI single in the eighth inning. With Thursday being an off-day, the Rangers are going to wait and see if some rest over the next couple of days helps avoid an IL stint.

Holt had to leave Tuesday night's game after his RBI single in the eighth inning. With Thursday being an off-day, the Rangers are going to wait and see if some rest over the next couple of days helps avoid an IL stint. Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung had successful surgery last Monday, and is back in Arizona beginning his rehab. His estimated recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

