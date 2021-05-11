Sports Illustrated home
Rangers vs Giants: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to build off their third consecutive series win with a victory in the Bay Area against the San Francisco Giants.
Texas Rangers (18-18) at San Francisco Giants (20-14)

Monday, May 9, 2021
8:45 PM CT
Oracle Park | San Francisco, CA

Probables:
TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA)
vs
SF: LHP Alex Wood (3-0, 1.96 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

San Francisco Giants
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Radio: KNBR, KSFN

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. 1B Nate Lowe
  4. CF Adolis García
  5. RF Joey Gallo
  6. LF Khris Davis
  7. 3B Charlie Culberson
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. P Kyle Gibson

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

  1. LF Mike Tauchman
  2. RF Mike Yastrzemski
  3. C Buster Posey
  4. 1B Brandon Belt
  5. 3B Evan Longoria
  6. SS Brandon Crawford
  7. 2B Wilmer Flores
  8. CF Steven Duggar
  9. P Alex Wood

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch last Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holy injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit in last Sunday's contest with the Boston Red Sox.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Rangers manager Chris Woodward said on Sunday that Cody's injury is coming along more slowly than initially expected. After being moved to the 60-day IL later that day, it's clear Cody's injury is long-term.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

