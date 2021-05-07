Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers kick off a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday, where a win would bring them back to a .500 record.

Seattle Mariners (17-15) at Texas Rangers (16-17)

Friday, May 7, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Open

Probables:

SEA: RHP Chris Flexen (2-1, 3.33 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.32 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

DH Willie Calhoun 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe RF Joey Gallo CF Adolis García LF David Dahl SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Charlie Culberson C Jose Trevino

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

RF Mitch Haniger CF Kyle Lewis 3B Kyle Seager DH Ty France SS J.P. Crawford 2B Dylan Moore C Tom Murphy 1B Evan White LF Taylor Trammell

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.

As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious. Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): According to Rangers president of baseball operations, Davis will be activated either Saturday or Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

According to Rangers president of baseball operations, Davis will be activated either Saturday or Sunday against the Seattle Mariners. Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch on Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holy injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit in Sunday's contest with the Boston Red Sox.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

