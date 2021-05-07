Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers kick off a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday, where a win would bring them back to a .500 record.
Seattle Mariners (17-15) at Texas Rangers (16-17)
Friday, May 7, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open
Probables:
SEA: RHP Chris Flexen (2-1, 3.33 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.32 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- DH Willie Calhoun
- 2B Nick Solak
- 1B Nate Lowe
- RF Joey Gallo
- CF Adolis García
- LF David Dahl
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- C Jose Trevino
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- RF Mitch Haniger
- CF Kyle Lewis
- 3B Kyle Seager
- DH Ty France
- SS J.P. Crawford
- 2B Dylan Moore
- C Tom Murphy
- 1B Evan White
- LF Taylor Trammell
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): According to Rangers president of baseball operations, Davis will be activated either Saturday or Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch on Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holy injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit in Sunday's contest with the Boston Red Sox.
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
