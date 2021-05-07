Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers kick off a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday, where a win would bring them back to a .500 record.
Author:
Publish date:

Seattle Mariners (17-15) at Texas Rangers (16-17)

Friday, May 7, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Open

Probables:
SEA: RHP Chris Flexen (2-1, 3.33 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.32 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Willie Calhoun
  2. 2B Nick Solak
  3. 1B Nate Lowe
  4. RF Joey Gallo
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. LF David Dahl
  7. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. C Jose Trevino

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

  1. RF Mitch Haniger
  2. CF Kyle Lewis
  3. 3B Kyle Seager
  4. DH Ty France
  5. SS J.P. Crawford
  6. 2B Dylan Moore
  7. C Tom Murphy
  8. 1B Evan White
  9. LF Taylor Trammell

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): As of now, the Rangers don't seem concerned that the injury is serious.
  • Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): According to Rangers president of baseball operations, Davis will be activated either Saturday or Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.
  • Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Less than an hour before first pitch on Tuesday, the Rangers moved Holt to the IL retroactive to May 3. According to manager Chris Woodward, Holy injured the hamstring while running to second base after his game-winning hit in Sunday's contest with the Boston Red Sox.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

  • Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

READ MORE: Rangers Add ‘Savant’ Willman To Baseball Operations

READ MORE: Former Ranger Drew Robinson Makes Giants' Triple A Team After Losing Eye

READ MORE: How Did The Texas Rangers - Win Or Lose - Get To Be This Fun?

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_16022420_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

globe life
News

Texas Rangers Add ‘Savant’ Willman To Baseball Operations

USATSI_16012457 (1)
News

Should Rangers Fans Carry On Bronx Hate Toward Astros?

USATSI_14059506 (1)
News

Former Ranger Drew Robinson Makes Giants' Triple A Team After Losing Eye

rangers hat
News

How Did The Texas Rangers - Win Or Lose - Get To Be This Fun?

USATSI_16023868_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers Earn Another Comeback Win; Claim Yet Another Four-Game Series

USATSI_16019639_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins Finale: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

20210220_AZ_Workout_KCG_3096
News

Rangers History Today: A 'Hough' Time For The Tigers

USATSI_16012362_168388671_lowres
Game Day

Rangers vs Twins: Starting Lineups, Injury Report