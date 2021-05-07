Former Ranger Drew Robinson Makes Giants' Triple A Team After Losing Eye

Drew Robinson, who played for the Rangers in 2017-18, continues his remarkable comeback to professional baseball after losing an eye in a suicide attempt last year.

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Drew Robinson has joined the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, just one year after losing an eye in a suicide attempt.

Robinson was assigned to the Sacramento River Cats’ Opening Day roster on Wednesday, as the team prepared to open the season at Las Vegas on Thursday. Las Vegas just happens to be Robinson’s hometown.

Robinson batted eighth and started in right field as the River Cats won their opener by a score of 8-1. He went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

Robinson played parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Rangers, as he collected 216 at-bats and hit .204 with nine home runs and 22 RBI. He made the Opening Day roster in 2017 and claimed his first hit, a home run, off New York Yankees hurler Michael Pineda on June 25, 2017.

In 2019, Robinson played five games with the Cardinals, after the Rangers traded him to St. Louis on December 11, 2018, a trade that brought Patrick Wisdom to Texas.

The Rangers drafted Robinson in the fourth round of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft. It took Robinson nearly seven seasons to get to the big leagues, with his best minor league season coming in 2015, splitting time between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. While he hit just .235, he led the Texas League in home runs with 21, plus drove in 66 runs and stole 16 bases combined with the two teams. MiLB.com named him an Organization All-Star in 2015.

Robinson’s suicide attempt on April 16, 2020, resulted in four surgeries and the loss of his right eye. The Giants signed him to a minor league contract in February.

If Robinson makes it to the Majors, he would be the first player missing an eye to play in the big leagues since Whammy Douglas did so for Pittsburgh in 1957.

