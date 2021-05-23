Welcome to Arlington, Home of The 'El Bombi' Show

Texas Ranges rookie sensation Adolis García continues to amaze us all with a phenomenal breakout season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's the 'El Bombi' Show in Arlington this weekend. If you haven't yet, you may want to get your tickets for Sunday's matinee.

García followed up his clutch walk-off home run on Friday night with a two-homer game, the second of which tied the game after the Rangers had trailed for the first six innings. That second blast also sparked a five-run inning for the Rangers, as they defeated the Houston Astros for the second straight game.

"Adolis keeps doing his thing," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "It's mind-boggling."

Saturday was García second career multi-homer game. His first was on April 23 in Chicago against the White Sox.

Now, Rangers catcher Jose Trevino was the actual hero of Saturday's game, breaking a 4-4 tie by driving in two runs on a double that was nearly a grand slam in the seventh inning. But even Trevino couldn't help but talk highly of García.

"He just brings the energy every day, and it's pure passion," Trevino said. "Every time he walks to the plate right now, I'm sure a lot of people are paying attention."

Since this is the El Bombi Show, here are some notes on one of the most exciting players in recent Rangers history:

García now has nine home runs in May, the most by a Ranger in a single month since September 2019 (Rougned Odor). García is just the third rookie to hit nine home runs in a calendar month in Rangers history.

His home run total is now at 14, which is tied for most in the American League and tied for second-most in MLB (Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 15, Shohei Ohtani's 14).

García has hit four of the Rangers' eight home runs during this homestand, as well as having seven of team's last 15 home runs overall.

His 14 homers are already third-most by a Rangers rookie in a full season beginning 2010, trailing only Nomar Mazara (20 in 2016) and Ronald Guzmán (16 in 2018).

García, just in the past eight games, now has six career home runs at Globe Life Field, most by any batter at this facility in 2021. What's more, his six homers are tied for third-most by any batter in the ballpark's brief history, covering both the regular season and postseason. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager's eight home runs are still the most, followed by Joey Gallo with seven. García is tied with former Ranger Rougned Odor and Dodgers superstar Cody Bellinger with six.

The Rangers (21-27) will go for the three-game sweep of the Astros (26-20) on Sunday afternoon. Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 5.18 ERA) will take the ball for the Rangers, as Houston sends Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.27 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. CT.

