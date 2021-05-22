Rangers' García is Certainly Clutch. How About 'Best Hitter on the Planet'?

Texas Rangers rookie sensation Adolis García came up with another huge home run in the clutch, leaving his manager to laud him with high praise.

ARLINGTON, Texas — There are several words you can use to describe Adolis García.

Late-bloomer. Fun. Energetic. Clutch.

What about superstar?

I mean, that definitely sounds premature. But after yet another home run in a huge moment, this time to walk off against the hated Houston Astros, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said something that just couldn't be ignored.

"I'm really proud of our guys," Woodward said after the Rangers 7-5 win on Friday. "We didn't get some breaks tonight, honestly. I felt like there was things that didn't go our way. But at the end of the day, we had the best hitter on the planet in the right spot, and he came through again."

Whoa.

"Best hitter on the planet"?

What García is doing right now is a lot of fun to watch. No doubt about that. And his manager is going to be a little biased. But Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, and several other amazing players around the game might have something to say about it first.

After all, García is a 28-year-old rookie and has a measly 61 big league games under his belt.

However, in the 37 games this season, García is making a legitimate run at an All-Star appearance and trading blows with White Sox Cinderella story Yermín Mercedes for the American League's Rookie of the Year.

Through Friday, García is tied for third in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs, ranks fourth with 35 RBI, and has a very good .913 OPS.

So why would Woodward laud García with that kind of praise? Those are undoubtedly good numbers, but would definitely not qualify as the "best hitter on the planet."

That's where the clutch factor comes in.

Three of García's 12 home runs have been game-winning blasts in extra innings. Five of his 12 homers have give his team the lead. García may have approach issues to work out as he progresses, but the clutch gene that he carries is not something a coach or manager can teach.

Sure, a mental skills coach can help players keep their heart rate low and breathe a little easier. But when a player is thinking to himself "I'm the man" when he and his team have their backs up against the wall, that's special. That is the type of intangible trait that can turn a floundering talent that's literally sold from one team to another and outrighted off a 40-man roster into a breakout superstar.

Mike Trout, for example, is one of the rare players that comes on the scene and establishes himself as a perennial MVP candidate in nearly every single season. But Chris Woodward points to how Trout has sustained his success, and believes García has both the tangible and intangible traits to also maintain success.

"Adolis is going to have to grow and learn just like every young hitter in the big leagues," Woodward explained. "They're going to figure you out. But I've already seen it. I've already seen him adjust so many times, even in mid-at-bat. He'll chase a pitch and kind of nod his head. The next time that guys throws that pitch over the plate, he waffles it into right-center field."

Again, it's far too early to start planning for multiple All-Star appearances and MVP awards. However, García clearly never backs down from a challenge. Most importantly, he's shined in the toughest moments. That makes him hard to bet against.

"It's up to him," Woodward said. "This guy doesn't seem to be phased by any type of pitcher, any type of pitch, left or right, it doesn't seem to bother him. I feel like the confidence is gaining every day. This guy is humble natured, but a savage competitor on the field. It's unique. It's hard to find guys like that."

READ MORE: Rangers Shortstop Prospect to Miss Remainder of Season

READ MORE: Report: Rangers & Yankees Discussing Trade For Outfielder

READ MORE: Rangers Bats Ice Cold, Shutout Again in Third Straight Loss

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook