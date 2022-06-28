Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Ready for Game 2

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium

The Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-4 on Monday, starting their 10-day, nine-game, three-city road trip on the right foot. Tonight, the Rangers seek to win the series with the Royals, and they’re attempting to do so with an interesting flip in the batting order. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (35-37) at Kansas City Royals (26-46)

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

-

Probables:

TEX: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.18)

Vs.

KC: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 4.14)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 2B Marcus Semien

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. DH Adolis García

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. C Jonah Heim

8. LF Brad Miller

9. CF Steven Duggar

-

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

1. 2B Whit Merrifield

2. LF Andrew Benintendi

3. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

4. C MJ Melendez

5. 1B Hunter Dozier

6. DH Vinnie Pasquantino

7. CF Michael A. Taylor

8. RF Kyle Isbel

9. 3B Nicky Lopez

-

-

Transactions

June 28

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

