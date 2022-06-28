Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Ready for Game 2
The Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-4 on Monday, starting their 10-day, nine-game, three-city road trip on the right foot. Tonight, the Rangers seek to win the series with the Royals, and they’re attempting to do so with an interesting flip in the batting order. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (35-37) at Kansas City Royals (26-46)
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
7:10 PM CT
Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
-
Probables:
TEX: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.18)
Vs.
KC: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 4.14)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 3B Josh H. Smith
2. SS Corey Seager
3. 2B Marcus Semien
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. DH Adolis García
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. C Jonah Heim
8. LF Brad Miller
9. CF Steven Duggar
Rangers Start Trip By Routing Royals
Six different Rangers had at least two hits and Mitch Garver's home run helped Martín Pérez with his sixth game
Rangers Prospects Earn Player of Week Honors
Three prospect among Texas' top 30 had great weeks for their respective teams
Rangers DH Says There's One Way to Fix Elbow
Mitch Garver is hitting .200 going into the Kansas City series and he's frustrated that he hasn't been able to contribute more
-
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
1. 2B Whit Merrifield
2. LF Andrew Benintendi
3. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
4. C MJ Melendez
5. 1B Hunter Dozier
6. DH Vinnie Pasquantino
7. CF Michael A. Taylor
8. RF Kyle Isbel
9. 3B Nicky Lopez
-
In the News
Rangers manager says this player is ‘just different’
Nate Lowe becoming a vital Rangers piece
Rangers prospects earn Player of the Week Honors
Rangers DH says there’s only one way to fix his elbow
Looking back at David Clyde’s MLB debut
-
Transactions
June 28
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.