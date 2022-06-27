Skip to main content

Rangers DH Says Only One Way to Fix Elbow

Mitch Garver is hitting .200 going into the Kansas City series and he's frustrated that he hasn't been able to contribute more

Texas Rangers catcher and designated hitter Mitch Garver says there’s only one way that his right forearm flexor muscle strain and it’s surgery.

Garver admitted as much to MLB.com as he discussed his frustration with not being able to catch while he tries to contribute as a DH.

“The only way that I'm gonna be the player that I want to be is with the surgery,” Garver said.

Garver is hitting .200/.287/.380/.667 as the Rangers enter their 10-day, nine-game road trip at Kansas City on Monday. Garver will be in the starting lineup, hitting sixth.

Hitting is all Garver is allowed to do right now. He hasn’t recovered from the injury that sidelined him for 10 games from May 9-19. He’s unable to throw, which means he can’t play catcher.

Right now, the bat isn’t cooperating much, either, though he does have seven home runs and 16 RBI.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Martin Perez
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Begin Three-Game Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Clyde
Play

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's MLB Debut

He was supposed to be the player that would be Texas' first ace, and on this day in 1973, he debuted to incredible fanfare

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Adolis García: 'He's Just Different' Says Rangers Manager

Second-year Rangers outfielder is making a name with his late-game heroics

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Garver admitted that it’s taking a toll.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m not hitting the ball, Garver said. “I’m not gonna blame it on my elbow. I’m just not hitting the ball well, and it is what it is. I do think it’s a part of it. It sucks not being able to catch, too. I’m not a DH, I’m a catcher. So it’s kinda like a big part of who I am is missing as a player because I can’t go out there and do what I want to do and do what I’m good at.”

Jonah Heim has emerged as the Rangers’ primary catcher, and he’s hitting clean-up on Monday and carries a .246 average with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, a .307 on-base percentage and a .474 slugging percentage. Sam Huff was Heim’s primary backup until last week when he was sent to Triple-A Round Rock. Meibrys Viloria is the backup.

Garver came to the Rangers in March in a trade with Minnesota that saw the Rangers give up infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The idea was for Garver and Heim to serve as a time-share at catcher, but the injury has upended that rotation.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Martin Perez
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Begin Three-Game Series

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
David Clyde
News

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's MLB Debut

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Adolis García: 'He's Just Different' Says Rangers Manager

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers No. 1 Prospect Has Issues Walking

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Jun 21, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) slaps the hand of third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a solo hone run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Nate Lowe Becoming Vital Rangers Piece

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Adolis Garcia
News

Post-Game Notes: Nationals 6, Rangers 4

By Inside The Rangers StaffJun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) cannot make the play in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nationals Outlast Rangers in Series Finale

By Matthew PostinsJun 26, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: 'Hoss-steria' Hits Its Peak

By Matthew PostinsJun 26, 2022