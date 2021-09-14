September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, COVID-19 & Injury Report

The Texas Rangers welcome back two players from the COVID-19 Injured List as they look to bounce back from a rough 15-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday night.
Author:

Houston Astros (84-59) at Texas Rangers (53-90)

Tuesday, September 14, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
HOU: RHP Zack Greinke (11-5, 3.66 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (8-11, 5.43 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KBME, KLAT1010, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. DH Nick Solak
  6. LF DJ Peters
  7. C Jose Trevino
  8. 3B Charlie Culberson
  9. 2B Yonny Hernandez

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jose Altuve
  2. 3B Alex Bregman
  3. SS Carlos Correa
  4. DH Yordan Alvarez
  5. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  6. RF Kyle Tucker
  7. LF Chas McCormick
  8. CF Jose Siri
  9. C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Roster Moves

  • INF Brock Holt and RHP Drew Anderson activated from COVID-19 Injured List.
  • LHP Wes Benjamin and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
  • RHP Nick Snyder and INF/OF Eli White transferred from 10-day to 60-day IL.

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

  • RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

Recommended Articles

Jun 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brock Holt (16) blows a bubble before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Play

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, COVID-19 & Injury Report

The Texas Rangers welcome back two players from the COVID-19 Injured List as they look to bounce back from a rough 15-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers, left, and Seattle Mariners, right, stand along the foul lines before a game at T-Mobile Park.
Play

Report: Seattle's T-Mobile Park To Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

It looks like Globe Life Field will have to wait for a chance to host the Midsummer Classic.

Sep 13, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder DJ Peters (38) cannot catch a ball hit by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) in the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Trampled By Astros, 15-1

The Texas Rangers opened up a seven-game homestand with a dud, as they were dismantled by the Houston Astros.

Foltynewicz is rehabbing in Arizona.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

  • Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Ibáñez began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely.
  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was transferred from the ACL Rangers to Triple-A Round Rock on his rehab assignment on Monday. Calhoun was 6-for-17 with one home run and five RBI in five ACL games.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jun 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brock Holt (16) blows a bubble before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Roster Moves, COVID-19 & Injury Report

Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers, left, and Seattle Mariners, right, stand along the foul lines before a game at T-Mobile Park.
News

Report: Seattle's T-Mobile Park To Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Sep 13, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder DJ Peters (38) cannot catch a ball hit by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) in the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Trampled By Astros, 15-1

Chris Young
News

Rangers Vow to Chase Big-Money Free Agents

May 12, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; A commemorative base rests on the infield prior to a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Ruben Sierra
News

Rangers History Today: Sierra's Special Two-Homer Game

Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Young Rangers Continue To Roll As They Take Two of Three From A's

Texas Rangers
News

Rangers History Today: Ending A Game With A ... Tie?

May 27, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report