Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers begin their final homestand of the 2021 season on Tuesday as they host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
Author:

Los Angeles Angels (74-82) at Texas Rangers (57-99)

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: RHP A.J. Alexy (2-1, 5.00 ERA)
vs
BAL: LHP Packy Naughton (0-3, 5.23 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  2. DH Andy Ibáñez
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 2B Nick Solak
  6. 3B Charlie Culberson
  7. LF DJ Peters
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. CF Leody Taveras

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

  1. CF Brandon Marsh
  2. DH Shohei Ohtani
  3. 1B Jared Walsh
  4. LF Phil Gosselin
  5. 3B Jack Mayfield
  6. RF Jose Rojas
  7. C Max Stassi
  8. SS Luis Rengifo
  9. 2B David Fletcher

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock closed out the home portion of the 2021 schedule with a 7-2 win over Tacoma on Monday. The Express scored five unanswered runs after the Rainiers tied the game in the third inning. Sam Huff homered for the second straight game, giving him 15 long balls between three levels this year. Josh Jung doubled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, in which he has hit .407 (24-59). 

Starter Tyson Miller earned the win, giving up two runs in five innings of work. In addition, Matt Bush posted his third straight scoreless rehab outing. Round Rock is 3-2 through 5 games of the Triple-A Final Stretch heading into their final series, which begins on Wednesday at Sugar Land.

Low-A Down East suffered a 9-2 loss to Charleston in the decisive Game 5 of the Low-A East Championship Series on Sunday to finish as the league's runner-up. 

The Wood Ducks were held scoreless until plating runs in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Cristian Inoa and error. Randy Florentino collected two of the team's four hits. Starter Mason Englert took the loss, giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

