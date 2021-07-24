Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers Can't Overcome Astros Bats, Lose 10th Straight

Rangers hitters can't solve Odorizzi early, fall to Astros 7-3.
Author:
Publish date:

Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in the third inning Friday night that helped push the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers 7-3. It was the Rangers' 10th straight loss.

Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single, Carlos Correa followed with an RBI grounder, Tucker fought past a nine-pitch at-bat, fouling off six in a row, before blasting his 18th home run of the year off Rangers' starting pitcher Kolby Allard into the bullpen in right-center field to push the score to 5-0.

READ MORE: Trade Deadline Preview: Will The Rangers Cash In On Joey Gallo?

Tucker appears to be returning to form after missing almost a week due to an illness earlier this month.

Allard, already coming off his worst start since the season opener, allowed a season-high seven runs in four innings for his sixth loss in a row.

Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi allowed four hits and three runs with six strikeouts and two walks in 4.2 innings. Brandon Bielak came on in relief and gave up just one hit in 2.1 scoreless innings, good enough for the win.

Nathan Lowe managed a two-run triple for the Rangers, who are now 0-7 at Minute Maid Park this season.

With one out in the fourth, Robel Garcia singled and Jose Altuve hit a double. Michael Brantley reached base on a fielder's choice that allowed Garcia to score and pushed Altuve to third.

READ MORE: Texas Rangers Won't Face 'Cleveland Guardians' This Year

Altuve then scored on Yuli Gurriel's sacrifice fly to give the Astros a 7-0 lead. 

Odorizzi held the Rangers scoreless until he ran into trouble in the fifth. With two outs, Brock Holt hit a double. Andy Ibanez walked and then Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to score Holt.

Lowe hit a triple to center field to score Ibanez and Kiner-Falefa to get the Rangers to within 7-3. Odorizzi's night was done. Bielak retired Adolis Garcia to end the threat.

In his major league debut, Rangers prospect Curtis Terry went 0-4 with two strikeouts.

The Rangers (35-63) remain in Houston to take on the Astros (59-39) in game two of the three-game series. Texas sends Kyle Gibson (6-2, 2.86 ERA) to the mound to face Houston's Framber Valdez (5-2, 3.26 ERA). 

CONTINUE READING: Rangers Roster Notes: Terry's MLB Call-Up, Trevino Activated, Solak Demoted

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

https___nolanwritin.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1026583516-850x560
News

Joey Gallo Trade, Or Contract Extension with Rangers Coming?

1330297393.0
Game Day

Rangers Can't Overcome Astros Bats, Lose 10th Straight

guar
News

Texas Rangers Won't Face 'Cleveland Guardians' This Year

curtis terry rangers 1b
News

Rangers Roster Notes: Terry’s MLB Call-Up, Trevino Activated, Solak Demoted

May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) forces out Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) at second base in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 8.35.33 PM
News

Rangers History Today: The Matt Garza Trade

Jul 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) at bat against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
News

Former Ranger Nelson Cruz Traded: How It Affects The Market For Joey Gallo

Jul 22, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (20) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.
Game Day

Foltynewicz Gives Up Three More Homers As Rangers Lose Ninth Straight Game

Jul 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo (13) receives congratulations from shortstop Eli White (41) after scoring in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Game Day

Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Injury Report