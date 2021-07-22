Trade Deadline Preview: Will The Rangers Cash In On Joey Gallo?

The Texas Rangers have plenty of big decisions to make over the coming days, but none bigger than what to do with Joey Gallo.

Just as the MLB Draft was a key moment for the Texas Rangers, next week's trade deadline is just as important.

The Rangers have the third-worst record in baseball and have assets that are very attractive to contending teams. For a while now, it's not been a question of whether the Rangers will sell, but how much.

"We've had the types of conversations that you would expect from a team in our position in the standings to have," said Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. "We're getting calls on players that can help a contender, especially with guys right at the end of their contracts."

Ian Kennedy? Most likely gone.

Kyle Gibson? Not as sure as Kennedy, but there's a very good chance he's gone too.

You may even see the Rangers send Charlie Culberson or Brock Holt to a contending team that may be seeking quality veterans that can play multiple positions.

But most of the attention this summer is focused on the fate of Joey Gallo. Will the Rangers unload him if a suitor offers a salivating trade package that Daniels, general manager Chris Young and the rest of the management team can't refuse? Or will they commit to giving Gallo a contract extension, either by the trade deadline or have a framework in place to iron out this winter?

Daniels was asked outright in his meeting with the media on Wednesday if the club is going to offer Gallo a contract extension prior to the trade deadline. He isn't tipping the Rangers' hand just yet.

"I'd rather handle those conversations privately at this point."

Daniels did talk about the importance of this decision and weight it will carry, whichever way they go. Gallo is a fan-favorite. He's a multiple-time All-Star. He's a Gold Glove winner, and could very well win a second this year. He's a polarizing player because he doesn't fit the mold of a traditional star player, but the Rangers don't have anybody else who can step in and become the guy.

The next time you're at a Rangers game, take a look at how many No. 13 jerseys and shirseys fill the ballpark.

All of the above is being considered. As is the best direction for the team. If it means Daniels, Young & Co. trade Gallo for a hefty return, it's because they believe it's the best decision that will help lead to a championship. If they hold onto Gallo and extend him, it's because they believe he's one of the players to build around for the next championship contender in Arlington.

"It's a big decision for us," Daniels said. "He's a fan-favorite. He's very productive. He's expressed a desire to be here, and all of those things carry real weight with us. ... We ultimately have to make decisions based on what we think is going to get us to competing for world championships most quickly and with the most sustainability. That that can go either way. We haven't made those decisions yet. We've had some open conversations with Joey. I feel good about where the communication is there and the relationship is there."

As far as the rest of the trade deadline is considered, in addition to selling some veterans to contending teams, you could see the Rangers doing some buying as well. No, not the same type of buying you'll see contenders do and they may not make a splash like they did with the trade for Cole Hamels in 2015. But you could see Daniels and Young pull off trades for more controllable assets.

Maybe closer to the type of trade that brought Nathaniel Lowe to Texas.

"We're having some different types of conversations," Daniels said. "More baseball-type deals [with] players that interests us. We can set ourselves up and do some of our offseason work right now."

The Rangers will likely go through a period of change once the trade deadline is over. Some players will be gone. Other players will arrive, specifically some players from the minor leagues. While the Round Rock Express aren't tearing up the Triple-A West like they were at the start of the season, there could be a few players that get an opportunity at the big league level in the final two months of the season.

First on that list seems to be Curtis Terry, who is sporting a .950 OPS with 17 homers and 53 RBI in 64 games.

"It's an active conversation," Daniels said. "We do want to reward those guys. We'll be looking to do so here over the course of potentially the next few days, certainly as we head towards the end of the month into the beginning of August."

Obviously, how much activity the Rangers are a part of over the next eight days will help make those decisions. And nothing will impact the organization more than what the Rangers decide to do with Joey Gallo.

