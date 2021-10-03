Rangers Season Finale vs Indians: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers wrap up the 2021 season against the Cleveland Indians, who are playing their final game under that name.

Cleveland Indians (79-82) at Texas Rangers (60-101)

Sunday, October 3, 2021

2:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof open

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (5-9, 4.32 ERA)

vs

CLE: RHP Aaron Civale (11-5, 4.03 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, KFLC

Cleveland Indians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WTAM, WMMS

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Andy Ibáñez CF DJ Peters DH Nick Solak C Jose Trevino 3B Yonny Hernandez

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

CF Myles Straw SS Amed Rosario 3B José Ramirez DH Franmil Reyes 1B Yu Chang RF Bradley Zimmer LF Oscar Mercado C Austin Hedges 2B Andrés Giménez

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Matt Bush activated from the 60-day Injured List

RHP Glenn Otto optioned to Triple-A Round Rock

LHP Wes Benjamin designated for assignment to make room on 40-man roster

"We appreciate everything this guy has done for the organization. He's put a ton of work in. It didn't work out the way he wanted obviously to start the year. But he's fought to get back. He wants to continue to pitch, but if this happens to be his last outing — I hope that's not the case — but if it is, we feel that's really important to get him back out on the mound at least one more time."

Rangers September/October Player of the Month

RHP Joe Barlow was selected as the Texas Rangers Player of the Month for September/October, as voted by the writers and broadcasters that cover the team on a regular basis.

Heading into Sunday's season finale, Barlow has a 2.38 ERA and .146 average against in 11 1/3 innings of work. The Rangers closer is also tied for the second-most saves in the American League during that stretch, converting 8-of-9 opportunities.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on September 29. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.

Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.

Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He is set to begin throwing out October 11 and is expected to return to big league games in June 2022.

John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández have been rehabbing together.

Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.

Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

