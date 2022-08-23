GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Aug. 23

Texas continues its six-game road trip with the first of a two-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The Texas Rangers continue their six-game road trip on Tuesday with the first game of a two-game series with the Colorado Rockies at 7:40 p.m. central at Coors Field.

The Rangers are playing their next-to-last Interleague series of the season, with the finale set for 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. The Rangers will go to Miami for a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 12.

The Rangers took three out of four from the Minnesota Twins, a series that ended on Monday. The opener saw the Twins win, 2-1. The Rangers won the next three games — Saturday, 4-3, in 10 innings; Sunday, 7-0, as Kohei Arihara and Taylor Hearn combined for the shutout; and 2-1 on Monday as Adolis García hit a home run and extended his hit streak to 19 games.

The Rangers are now a week removed from the firing of former manager Chris Woodward and the promotion of third-base coach Tony Beasley as interim manager. Beasley is now 5-3 in his interim role. Wednesday marks the one-week mark since the Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels and installed general manager Chris Young as the overseer of all baseball operations.

On Thursday, the Rangers get an off-day before hosting Detroit starting on Friday.

Texas Rangers (56-66) at Colorado Rockies (53-70)

August 23, 2022, Coors Field, Denver, Colo., 7:40 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.06)

Vs.

COL: Germán Márquez (6-10, 5.05)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). He is eligible to return. Santana is on an injury rehab assignment.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated on Aug. 23.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Rockies – ATT SportsNet-RM

Radio/Internet

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Rockies – KNRV 1150-AM, KOA 850-AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. DH Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. C Meibrys Viloria

9 LF Bubba Thompson

-

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

1. 3B Ryan McMahon

2. 2B Brendan Rodgers

3. DH Charlie Blackmon

4. 1B C.J. Cron

5. SS José Iglesias

6. RF Randall Grichuk

7. C Elias Díaz

8. LF Sam Hilliard

9. CF Wynton Bernard