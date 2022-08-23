Skip to main content

Rangers Stay Hot at Twins

Texas wins a road series and Adolis Garcia extends the Majors' longest current hitting streak.
The Texas Rangers took the finale of a four-game series at Minnesota Twins, winning 2-1 on Monday night.

The Rangers (56-66) won the set by taking the last three games. After losing 2-1 on Friday, Texas responded with a 4-3 win in 10 innings and a 7-0 shutout before the rare wraparound game to close things out.

The three-game winning streak is tied for the Rangers' longest in more than two months. Texas went 5-2 against Minnesota this season.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley, who's auditioning for the full-time job, improved to 5-3. 

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia homered to left in the fifth to tie the game and the go-ahead run came in the sixth on shortstop Corey Seagar’s RBI single to score Brad Miller.

Garcia extended his MLB-high hitting streak to 19 games with his 20th home run of the season. The 453-foot shot was the longest of Garcia's career.

Both runs were charged to Twins starter Sonny Gray, who took the loss to fall to 7-4.

Texas rookie Cole Ragans was looking for his first career Major League win in his fourth career start. The right-hander didn’t get it, but he gave the Rangers four solid innings. He gave up five hits and one run, striking out two and walking a pair.

The Texas bullpen took it from there, pitching scoreless ball for the last five innings. A.J. Alexy, Brett Martin and Jose Leclerc combined to allow just two hits before Matt Moore threw a perfect ninth for his third save. Alexy earned his first win after going 2 1/3 innings.

The Rangers move on to Colorado for a two-game series to close out the six-game road trip before getting Thursday off. A series with Detroit opens Friday in Arlington.

Texas Rangers

