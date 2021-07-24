Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report, Gallo Gets A Day Off

The Rangers remain in Houston for the second game of the three-game series at Minute Maid Park and attempt to break their 10-game losing streak.

Texas Rangers (35-63) at Houston Astros (59-39)

Saturday, July 24, 2021

6:10 PM CT

Minute Maide Park | Houston, TX

The Texas Rangers are winless in the second half of the 2021 MLB season, and the losing streak reached 10 games with last night's 7-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

It's the longest losing streak of the season for the Rangers, who dropped nine in a row from May 25 to June 3, getting swept in all three series of a road trip. They have scored just 13 runs in eight games since the All-Star Break, and have scored just 57 runs total in 18 games in the month of July.

Things won't seem to get any easier for the Rangers today as they face the Astros once again in game two of a three-game weekend series at Minute Maid Park and will do so without outfielder Joey Gallo.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, "It's nothing more than a well-deserved day of rest for Gallo," and "don't read anything into it."

Probables:

TEX: RHP Kyle Gibson (6-2, 2.86)

vs

HOU: LHP Framber Valdez (5-2, 3.26)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLAT 1010, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Eli White CF Adolis Garcia 1B Nathaniel Lowe DH Curtis Terry 2B Andy Ibanez LF David Dahl 3B Charlie Culberson C Jose Trevino

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

2B Jose Altuve DH Michael Brantley 1B Yuli Gurriel LF Yordan Alvarez SS Carlos Correa RF Kyle Tucker 3B Abraham Toro CF Myles Straw C Martin Maldonado

Rangers Roster Moves

RHP Tyler Phillips had been claimed on waivers by Philadelphia. Phillips was designated for assignment on July 17.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

