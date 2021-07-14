Trade Rumors: Yankees & Padres 'Have Eyes' On Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo, who made his second All-Star Game appearance on Tuesday night, has been a fan favorite almost since arriving in Arlington. But he appears to also be a favorite of trade-minded teams in New York and in San Diego.

From the New York Post: "The athletic Gallo is among the best position players mentioned regularly as available in this trade market as the last-place Rangers try to rebuild. Gallo can be a free agent after next season. Padres general manager A.J. Preller was with Texas when Gallo was drafted, and opposing executives expect San Diego to be interested. The Yankees also have consistently had eyes for Gallo.''

Gallo himself has made his position clear,

"I haven't heard anything,'' he said, via 105.3 The Fan. "Obviously, I would love to stay. I love Texas. I love playing for the Rangers. Hopefully, I'll be here a lot longer, but you'll have to get the more important, front office guys on the phone for an interview to ask them to see what they have to say. Unfortunately, it's not up to me, but obviously, I'd love to play in Texas for a long time."

His defense has improved dramatically throughout his time in the big leagues, so much so, he was awarded last year’s American League Gold Glove for his performance in right field.

Recently, he has become known for his defensive prowess in the outfield just as a much as hitting home runs. But are his days with the Texas Rangers numbered?

According to Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN insider Jeff Passan reports that Gallo is ‘very likely’ to be traded by the Rangers at the upcoming July 30 trade deadline.

Trade rumors are no stranger to Gallo, however, as his name has been linked to trades all season long. Some may think Gallo would want to play for a club that offers a better chance at a World Series opportunity.

But if you ask Gallo where he wants to be long-term, it’s with the Rangers.

Gallo, who was selected 39th overall in the 2012 MLB Draft, is on a tremendous hot streak right now a the plate, hitting .301 with 15 home runs and 27 RBI in just his last 30 games. The Rangers are the owners of MLB’s fourth-worst record right now at 35-55, and could be looking to add more controllable assets as part of their rebuild on July 30.

Gallo is only due $6.2 million this season and is among their most valuable trade assets. That salary will certainly help. He still has one year left of arbitration eligibility before becoming a free agent after the 2022 season.

It’s still too early to predict where Gallo might end up, but former MLB’er Gary Sheffield Jr things he’d be a good fit for the New York Yankees, who, outside of Aaron Judge, have a struggling outfield this year.

