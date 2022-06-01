Pregame Notes: Rangers Focus on Getting Over. 500 vs. Rays

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday's matchup between Texas and Tampa Bay at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers are. 500 after Tuesday’s win over Tampa Bay. Just as importantly, the Rangers had their first winning month in nearly three years and are on a Globe Life Field-high six-game home winning streak. The Rangers can guarantee themselves a series win with a victory Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know to get ready for the game.

Tampa Bay Rays (28-21) at Texas Rangers (24-24)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 5.56)

Vs

TB: LHP Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Tampa Bay Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. CF Adolis García

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Sam Huff

8. 3B Josh Smith

9. CF Eli White

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

1. CF Manuel Margot

2. 1B Harold Ramirez

3. 3B Yandy Díaz

4. LF Randy Arozarena

5. 2B Isaac Paredes

6. DH Francisco Mejía

7. C Mike Zunino

8. SS Taylor Walls

9. RF Vidal Bruján

Rangers Notes

Corey Seager led off the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game with his 11th home run of the season, which was the Rangers' first hit of the game. His 11 home runs are the most he’s hit through the end of May in his career. Seager has homered in three of his last four games, has nine home runs at home and has the most long balls in Arlington through the end of May since Joey Gallo had 10 in 2019.

Adolis García hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, three batters after Seager. His home run went 440 feet and was the second longest of his career, behind the 450-footer he hit against Oakland on Aug. 7, 2021. It was also the second-longest hit by a Ranger this year, behind Mitch Garver’s 447-foot blast on April 8 at Toronto. He leads the Rangers with 31 RBI, has seven multiple RBI games and has at least one RBI in four of his last five games.

Seager (nine home runs) and García six home runs) have accounted for more than half (15 of 29) of the club's home runs in Arlington this year.

Transactions

June 1

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He rehab assignment was transferred to Triple A Round Rock.

