Skip to main content

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez is Underpaid

Entering his start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, the lefty carries one of the best ERAs in Major League Baseball

It’s official — Martín Pérez is underpaid.

The Texas Rangers took a flier on the left-hander in the offseason, giving him a one-year $4 million contract. The Rangers knew Pérez, of course, from his first stint with the Rangers. His track record in 2020 and 2021 in Boston wasn’t encouraging — 10-13 with an earned run average of over 4.50.

Even if Pérez didn’t have the stuff he had early in his Rangers career, at least he could eat some innings, right?

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Martín Pérez 

Rangers - Martin Perez

Martín Pérez 

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

Martín Pérez 

Well, Pérez put together another masterful game against Oakland on Thursday in what was his 200th career start. No, it wasn’t a complete game shutout. No he didn’t claim the victory, either. After seven innings, the Rangers pulled him for Matt Bush, who ended up nabbing the win.

Pérez could have gone longer, despite having thrown 95 pitches. He threw more in his complete-game shutout win over Houston in his previous start. He gave up one run at Oakland — his first during a road start this season. He allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two.

He did it all with "4 Uvalde" written on his hat, a remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

His 3-2 record is not indicative of just how dominant going into Tuesday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Perez has a Major League-low 1.60 ERA. That’s the lowest ERA for a Rangers pitcher in his first nine starts since Kenny Rogers posted a 1.49 ERA in 1995. Pérez still hasn’t allowed a home run this season. He put together a seventh straight start of at least six innings and one or fewer earned runs.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Blast Way Past Rays in Series Opener

Eli White, Mitch Garver and rookie Josh Smith each had three hits as Texas is one game under .500 once again

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Rangers Eli White Robs Rays of Home Run

The left fielder goes air born to keep Tampa Bay from taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning Monday night

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Josh Smith
Play

Josh Smith on Rangers Promotion: 'It's Surreal'

The Rangers promoted another piece from the Joey Gallo trade as the highly-touted prospect started at third base against Tampa Bay

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago

That allowed Pérez to share a distinction with a Rangers legend and Hall of Famer. Gaylord Perry was the last Rangers pitcher to accomplish that feat, doing so in 1975. Pérez could surpass that streak on Tuesday.

Pérez also extended his streak of quality starts to seven, but he saw his streak of scoreless innings on the road end at 25 innings, with the A’s scoring a run in the fourth inning.

Pérez was the only pitcher in the Majors to start the season with three or more road starts with no runs allowed before giving up that run. But his line on the road is still the envy of any other starting pitcher — he’s struck out 20 and walked seven.

Martin Perez / Spring Training

Martín Pérez 

Rangers - Martin Perez

Martín Pérez 

Martin Perez

Martín Pérez 

Pérez’s road streak was the longest to start the season in Rangers history, but it fell well short of Gaylord Perry’s club record of 40 straight scoreless innings in 1977.

The only unusual aspect of his start is that Pérez is just 1-0 on the road. His other road outings turned into no-decisions, including Thursday’s outing and his last appearance in Oakland on April 23. But he is 2-2 at Globe Life Field.

Based on the money and the rate of return, Pérez looks like the best decision the Rangers made this offseason.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Blast Way Past Rays in Series Opener

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Eli White Robs Rays of Home Run

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Josh Smith
News

Josh Smith on Rangers Promotion: 'It's Surreal'

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
Sep 16, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rays Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Make Several Moves Before Opening Homestand Against Rays

By Inside The Rangers Staff14 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with second baseman Brad Miller (13) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

SI MLB Power Rankings: Where Are Rangers?

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A Rangers Six Shooter runs on top of the dugout prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Honor Uvalde Shooting Victims, Families Monday

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: 'Juan Gone' Signs His First Contract

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago