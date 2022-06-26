Pregame Notes: Rubber Match for Rangers, Nationals
The Texas Rangers end their three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field on Sunday after Saturday's thrilling 3-2 win on a walk-off home run by Adolis García. This came after losing to the Nationals 2-1 on Friday night. The Rangers have a chance to win the series. Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.
Washington Nationals (26-48) at Texas Rangers (34-36)
Saturday, June 26, 2022
1:35 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (2-1, 4,21 ERA)
Vs
WSH: RHP Jackson Tetreault (1-1, 5.73)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Washington Nationals
TV: MASN 2
Radio: WJFK 106.7 The Fan
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 3B Josh H. Smith
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seager
4. RF Adolis García
5. LF Kole Calhoun
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. C Jonah Heim
8. LF Brad Miller
9. CF Leody Taveras
-
Washington Nationals Starting Lineup
1. 2B César Hernández
2. RF Juan Soto
3. 1B Josh Bell
4. DH Nelson Cruz
5. LF Yadiel Hernandez
6. CF Lane Thomas
7. SS Luis García
8. 3B Maikel Franco
9. C Riley Adams
-
-
Transactions
June 26
P Taylor Hearn and IF Ezequiel Duran were optioned to Triple A Round Rock after Saturday’s game. P Spencer Patton was officially designated to Triple A Round Rock.
OF Steven Duggar (No. 9) added to 26-man active roster
RHP Glenn Otto activated from COVID-19 Related IL
RHP Josh Sborz recalled from Round Rock
RHP Demarcus Evans DFA
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
