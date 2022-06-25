Watch: Rangers Legends Get Hall of Fame Jackets

Two of Texas' brightest stars were at Globe Life Field on Friday to participate in 50th anniversary activities

Texas Rangers legends Charlie Hough and Ruben Sierra were at Globe Life Field on Friday to receive their Rangers Hall of Fame jackets during a pregame ceremony.

Hough and Sierra, along with a host of other Rangers from the 1980s, are on hand this weekend to participate in 50th anniversary team activities. On Saturday, the Rangers will wear 1970s throwbacks and give out Nolan Ryan bobbleheads.

Hough later threw out the ceremonial first pitch with Sierra catching behind the plate.

Other Rangers alumni were signing autograph during pregame and will do so again on Saturday.

Hough was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2003, along with pitcher Nolan Ryan, catcher Jim Sundberg and manager Johnny Oates.

Hough was the workhorse of the Rangers’ starting rotation in the 1980s, carving out a 24-year Major League career on the back of a knee-buckling knuckleball. While Ryan blazed like a star, Hough left the organization after the 1990 season as its leader in victories (139) and strikeouts (1,452). He ended his career with the Florida Marlins in 1994, completing a 216-216 career record.

Sierra was inducted in 2009, along with infielder Toby Harrah. Sierra had three different stints with the Rangers — from 1986-92, 2000-01 and 2003. His first stint was his most productive, as Sierra was one of the best on-field producers from a collection of young talent that came up through the Rangers farm system in the mid-1980s.

For his Rangers career, Sierra hit .280 with 180 home runs and 742 RBI. He made the All-Star team three times during his first stint with the Rangers.

For his entire career, Sierra hit 306 home runs in 20 seasons.

