Skip to main content

Watch: Rangers Legends Get Hall of Fame Jackets

Two of Texas' brightest stars were at Globe Life Field on Friday to participate in 50th anniversary activities

Texas Rangers legends Charlie Hough and Ruben Sierra were at Globe Life Field on Friday to receive their Rangers Hall of Fame jackets during a pregame ceremony.

Hough and Sierra, along with a host of other Rangers from the 1980s, are on hand this weekend to participate in 50th anniversary team activities. On Saturday, the Rangers will wear 1970s throwbacks and give out Nolan Ryan bobbleheads.

Hough later threw out the ceremonial first pitch with Sierra catching behind the plate.

Other Rangers alumni were signing autograph during pregame and will do so again on Saturday. 

Hough was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2003, along with pitcher Nolan Ryan, catcher Jim Sundberg and manager Johnny Oates.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Plan For Weekend Rotation

The Texas Rangers left their starting pitching spots open for the weekend as they had two off days to work with

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rangers - All-Star Ballot
Play

Do Rallying Rangers Deserve All-Star Consideration?

Amped-up arrivals, All-Star neglect, draft gambles, Texit and surviving a Spartan, all in this week's DFW notebook.

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers and Nationals Start Three-Game Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Hough was the workhorse of the Rangers’ starting rotation in the 1980s, carving out a 24-year Major League career on the back of a knee-buckling knuckleball. While Ryan blazed like a star, Hough left the organization after the 1990 season as its leader in victories (139) and strikeouts (1,452). He ended his career with the Florida Marlins in 1994, completing a 216-216 career record.

Sierra was inducted in 2009, along with infielder Toby Harrah. Sierra had three different stints with the Rangers — from 1986-92, 2000-01 and 2003. His first stint was his most productive, as Sierra was one of the best on-field producers from a collection of young talent that came up through the Rangers farm system in the mid-1980s.

For his Rangers career, Sierra hit .280 with 180 home runs and 742 RBI. He made the All-Star team three times during his first stint with the Rangers.

For his entire career, Sierra hit 306 home runs in 20 seasons.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Plan For Weekend Rotation

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Rangers - All-Star Ballot
News

Do Rallying Rangers Deserve All-Star Consideration?

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers and Nationals Start Three-Game Series

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Taylor Hearn
News

Rangers to Wear 1970s Era Throwback Uniforms on Saturday

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Texas Rangers third baseman Buddy Bell in action at the plate. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Rangers History Today: Retirement at Third Base

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A Rangers Six Shooter runs on top of the dugout prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Rangers Promote Pitching Prospect to Hickory

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Strong Outing for Top Rangers Prospect

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (4) bats against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Disgruntled Calhoun to Giants

By Matthew PostinsJun 23, 2022