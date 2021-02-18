Rangers’ Alexy an 'Intriguing Option'

Despite his young age, the Texas Rangers aren't afraid to give A.J. Alexy a legitimate look this spring.

The Texas Rangers have a number of young pitchers in camp, and there are a number of spots open for competition.

The starting rotation has multiple spots up for grabs with several pitchers gunning for a spot. Regarding the bullpen, the back end seems to be taken care of with the return of a healthy José Leclerc and the emergence of Jonathan Hernández as a legitimate setup option.

However, injuries have already affected a couple of relief options in camp. Demarcus Evans is dealing with a lat injury that will keep him off a mound until mid-March. Joely Rodriguez is dealing with an ankle sprain that has slowed him down just a bit. In addition, Rodriguez has not arrived in camp yet due to a visa delay.

It may seem like a long shot, but A.J. Alexy is an intriguing option in camp. The right-handed flamethrower is MLB Pipeline's No. 21 prospect in the Rangers' organization, while Baseball America ranks him 25th. But his upper-90's fastball and 12-6 breaking ball provide the Rangers a potentially dangerous combination.

"This guy's got a really good makeup," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said in Thursday's Zoom call with the media. "He's a competitor. If he attacks the strike zone, I don't know. I mean, it's hard to rule it out."

The disadvantage Alexy faces is seasoning in the minor leagues. The 22-year-old hurler has never pitched above Class A, and dealt with some inflated numbers at High-A Down East in 2019 (Down East is now the Low-A Rangers affiliate).

During the cancelation of the minor league season in 2020, Alexy has worked on his mechanics in Arizona, which included shortening his arm motion. Woodward compares the adjustment to Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. Alexy impressed club officials with a eye-opening performance at instructs last fall, which doesn't rule out the possibility of Alexy pitching in Arlington at some point in 2021.

"You see more pitchers like him at a younger age get to the big leagues, just because they understand who they are quicker," Woodward said. "I think in the past, we always had to have like, 'He's got a pitch in A ball, Double-A, Triple A.' When you have elite stuff like that, and you now attack the strike zone with it, and you understand how it works, you can get anybody out in baseball. We have the data to prove that."

Alexy's control is going to be the thing to watch this spring. Woodward plans to put him in tough spots throughout camp and put him up against good hitters.

"It's up to him, honestly," Woodward said. "At the same time, understand he's going to develop and we'll see how that development trends. But I would love to have him if he's ready."

