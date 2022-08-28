Adolis García continued his assault on the Texas Rangers’ record book as he extended his hitting streak to 23 games with a sixth-inning single on Saturday night against Detroit.

García’s hit was a sharp ground ball down the third-base line to Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who retired García in the fourth inning on a pop-out. Candelario had to try and back-hand the grounder, which took a sharp jump on its last bounce in front of him. The ball glanced off his glove and into foul territory. The official scorer deemed the play too difficult to charge Candelario with an error and gave García a hit.

García struck out in the first inning.

With the hit, he tied for the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. Michael Young (May 14-June 10, 2008) and Josh Hamilton (June 4-30, 2010) each put together streaks that long.

García’s hit broke the tie he enjoyed with Jim Sundberg after his hit on Friday.

Garcia now has former Rangers outfielder Mickey Rivers in his sights. Rivers hit safely in 24 games from Aug. 14-Sept. 9, 1980.

Ahead of Rivers is the Rangers’ World Series double-play combination at 25 games — Young (Sept. 2-29, 2005) and Ian Kinsler (June 17-July 13, 2008).

The record is held by current San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who hit safely in 28 games from July 17-Aug. 15, 2000.

García now has the third-longest hitting streak in the Majors this season. He broke his tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit safely in 22 games from July 15-Aug. 13.

Ahead of García is St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt at 25 games (May 7-June 3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trae Turner at 26 games (May 9-June 3).

While on the road, García became just the second player in Rangers history to have 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a hitting streak of at least 20 games in the same season. The last player to do it was catcher Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez in 1999.

He is also the Rangers’ first 20 home run and 20 stolen base player since Danny Santana in 2019, though Marcus Semien is a stolen base away from joining García.

