Skip to main content

Slugger Unanimous June Rangers Player of the Month

The outfielder claimed his second Texas player of the month award

Adolis García is the Texas Rangers Player of the Month for June, a unanimous selection by the media that covers the team.

García ended June hitting .314/.348/.581/.929 (33-for-105), with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 26 games. He led the Rangers in June with 33 hits and 19 runs, while tying for the club high in homers.

This is García’s second Rangers monthly award. He was also earned it in May 2021.

In the American League, he was among the leaders for June in hits (tied for sixth), runs (tied for seventh) and home runs (tied for ninth).

During June, García also had a career-high 11-game hitting streak from June 17-29, the longest for by any of the Rangers in 2022. He also had at least one hit and one run in nine straight games from June 17-27, which is the longest team streak since Ian Kinsler did it in 11 straight games in 2008, which is the club record.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tekoah Roby / Down East Wood Ducks
Play

Watch: Rangers Affiliate Turns First Triple Play

Down East Wood Ducks snag three outs on one play for the first time in franchise history

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Orioles

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Falters in Latest Start

After three solid starts at Triple-A Round Rock, Sunday's outing was one to forget for the former first-round pick

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago

While he entered Monday’s game against Baltimore 1-of-12 at the plate, Garcia had hits in 12 of his last 14 games and 20 of his last 22 games to push his batting average from .220 to .253. In his last 44 games, García has raised his average up from .195.

For the season, García ranks among American League leaders in triples (tied for fourth/three), runs (tied for fifth/47), RBI (10th/50), stolen bases (tied for 13th/11), home runs (tied for 13th/15). He also has the highest bWAR rating among Rangers position players (2.6).

García also had his second career walk-off home run in June, hitting the game-winner against Washington on June 26.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Tekoah Roby / Down East Wood Ducks
News

Watch: Rangers Affiliate Turns First Triple Play

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series at Orioles

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Falters in Latest Start

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Pitching Prospect Earns First Win at Hickory

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Jul 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) dives back to first after hitting a single in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mistakes Lead to Rangers Loss at Mets

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will Rangers ‘Buy’ at Trade Deadline?

By Matthew PostinsJul 3, 2022
Jon Gray
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Mets

By Matthew PostinsJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18605229_168388359_lowres
News

Will Rangers Be in a Playoff Spot by End of July?

By Matthew PostinsJul 3, 2022