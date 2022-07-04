Slugger Unanimous June Rangers Player of the Month

The outfielder claimed his second Texas player of the month award

Adolis García is the Texas Rangers Player of the Month for June, a unanimous selection by the media that covers the team.

García ended June hitting .314/.348/.581/.929 (33-for-105), with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 26 games. He led the Rangers in June with 33 hits and 19 runs, while tying for the club high in homers.

This is García’s second Rangers monthly award. He was also earned it in May 2021.

In the American League, he was among the leaders for June in hits (tied for sixth), runs (tied for seventh) and home runs (tied for ninth).

During June, García also had a career-high 11-game hitting streak from June 17-29, the longest for by any of the Rangers in 2022. He also had at least one hit and one run in nine straight games from June 17-27, which is the longest team streak since Ian Kinsler did it in 11 straight games in 2008, which is the club record.

While he entered Monday’s game against Baltimore 1-of-12 at the plate, Garcia had hits in 12 of his last 14 games and 20 of his last 22 games to push his batting average from .220 to .253. In his last 44 games, García has raised his average up from .195.

For the season, García ranks among American League leaders in triples (tied for fourth/three), runs (tied for fifth/47), RBI (10th/50), stolen bases (tied for 13th/11), home runs (tied for 13th/15). He also has the highest bWAR rating among Rangers position players (2.6).

García also had his second career walk-off home run in June, hitting the game-winner against Washington on June 26.

