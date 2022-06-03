Skip to main content

Report: Rangers Deal Albert Abreu to Kansas City

Texas has parted with one of the players it received for Jose Trevino in April

The Texas Rangers have reportedly dealt one of the players they received in the Jose Trevino deal, as pitcher Albert Abreu is headed for Kansas City.

Abreu was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday. He had just returned from an injury rehabilitation assignment and pitched against Oakland on Sunday. Abreu threw a scoreless inning.

In exchange for Abreu, ESPN reports that the Rangers received minor league right-hander Yohanse Morel.

The Rangers traded Trevino to the Yankees on April 2, receiving Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom in return. Moving Trevino became necessary after the Rangers dealt for Twins catcher Mitch Garver.

Abreu was in his eighth season of professional baseball, much of which was spent in the minor leagues before he debuted with the Yankees in 2020. Entering 2022, Abreu had a career ERA of 5.68 with a 1.37 WHIP as a Major League pitcher.

Morel was pitching for the Yankees’ High-A affiliate Quad Cities, where he had a 4.08 ERA in 17 2/3 innings in 10 relief appearances. He was 2-2. He was also averaged 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He will join the Rangers’ High-A affiliate in Hickory.

Ahlstrom was drafted by the Yankees in the seventh round in 2021 and is in the midst of his first full professional season. He is with the Low-A Down East Woodducks and is 1-4 with a 4.22 ERA in eight appearances, five of which are starts. He has struck out 39 and walked eight.

