Rangers Trade Jose Trevino To Yankees For Two Young Pitchers

The Texas Rangers have settled their catching situation by trading Jose Trevino to the New York Yankees.

The Texas Rangers have traded catcher Jose Trevino to the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom.

The club announced the transaction Saturday evening.

Trevino became expendable when the Rangers acquired Mitch Garver on March 12 to be the primary catcher. The trade with Minnesota set up an in-camp competition for the backup role between Trevino and Jonah Heim, who evenly split catching duties in 2021.

With Saturday's trade, it's clear Heim will now slot in behind Garver.

However, Trevino's absence will be noticeable. The Corpus Christi native has spent his entire eight-year professional career in the Texas organization since being drafted by the club in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Trevino, who has been very active in the community, was the Rangers' nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award and honored as the recipient of the 2021 Harold McKinney Good Guy Award and 2020 Richard Durrett Hardest Working Man Award as presented by the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the BBWAA.

In Albert Abreu, the Rangers are getting a hard-throwing hurler who has pitched exclusively as a reliever since making his big league debut with New York in 2020. The 26-year-old has a career ERA of 5.68 with a 1.37 WHIP, though his numbers in 2021 were better than his debut the year prior.

Abreu has, however, worked primarily in a starting role over seven seasons in the minors, where he owns a career 20-30 record, 3.77 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 115 games (87 starts).

Ahlstrom, 22, was selected by the Yankees in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon—the same school as Rangers' 2021 second-round pick Aaron Zavala. The left-hander has yet to make his professional debut after posting a 16-11 record, 3.51 ERA and 171 strikeouts over three seasons with the Ducks.

With the trade, the Rangers have a full 40-man roster as Abreu was added in Trevino's place.