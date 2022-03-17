The Texas Rangers have several options at third base, but Andy Ibáñez has earned "some runway" at the hot corner.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have more positions locked up heading into spring training than they did the previous year. $500 million secured the middle infield, Mitch Garver is now the starting catcher and center and right field are reserved for Adolis García and Kole Calhoun respectively.

Third base was also locked down just over a week and a half ago. But when Josh Jung underwent shoulder surgery and Isiah Kiner-Falefa was traded to acquire Garver, third base became as wide open as any position on the roster.

Or so it seemed.

The Rangers made a couple signings that, in theory, can help address the hot corner. Brad Miller, whose deal is still pending a physical as of Wednesday night, can slot in as someone who crushes right-handed pitching (.842 OPS vs RHP in 2021). Charlie Culberson, whose deal is also pending, put up a massive .932 OPS against left-handed pitching for the Rangers last year.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A platoon situation isn't something the Rangers have done very much under manager Chris Woodward. But as the page turns to a new chapter, it could be part of the 2022 squad, possibly at both third base and left field.

"There are teams in the league that do it really well," Woodward said. "Getting those players to buy into that and getting them to that purpose, it's pretty impactful, especially if they're versatile and can move around a little bit. We look at acquiring guys like that. Good defenders, specific positions, but having the ability to hammer a right-handed or left-handed pitcher is pretty valuable."

Woodward couldn't speak directly on Miller or Culberson since deals weren't official when he spoke on Wednesday. But given the way Miller and Culberson fit the mold described by the Rangers skipper, it sure looks like either one could be a strong candidate for a platoon on the Rangers squad.

However, Miller might find more playing time in the outfield. He can play third base, and there will be some expectation that he find some at-bats there. Culberson can fill in just about anywhere on the field. That being said, Woodward was very clear of who sits atop the depth chart at the hot corner.

"We are going to give some runway to Andy [Ibáñez]," Woodward said. "We all believe in him with the bat and the way he got a lot better last year defensively. He played really well at second base. But I do want to give this kid an opportunity."

Ibáñez is coming off his first taste of the big leagues, and was arguably the Rangers' most consistent hitter down the stretch last year. He played nearly half the season, slashing .277/.321/.435/.756 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 76 games.

Woodward was clear that Ibáñez may not play every day, but the Rangers skipper wants to support and complement him with more options behind him from a defensive standpoint. Miller and Culberson, along with internal options like Yonny Hernandez and even Nick Solak, accomplish that endeavor. A "platoon-type" situation could even coalesce, depending on Ibáñez's performance.

That's what this really comes down to: Woodward wants to see if the Rangers have a potential piece to the puzzle as the club moves closer to contention mode.

"I think that will really help him," Woodward said of the depth behind Ibáñez. "I think as I stand now, I don't want to say it's his job to lose, but it's his job to lose."

"I worked really hard physically and mentally this offseason to prepare for the season," Ibáñez said. "I have no pressure. I just want to come out and perform and play the best I can possibly play. I prepared as if I was going to be the starting third baseman. That was my mentality. I didn't think anything else."

Ever since he made his professional debut after signing as an international free agent out of Cuba, Ibáñez has hit anywhere he's gone throughout the system. So when he found a sliver of success making the leap from Triple A to the big leagues—while several others severely struggled to adjust—it came with little surprise. What did come as a bit of a shock was how much he improved defensively.

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ibáñez became a regular at second base and made plays with the glove that are worthy of any highlight reel. Just a few months prior, Ibáñez was struggling to throw the ball consistently from third base. But even the times he lined up at the hot corner, Ibáñez held his own in the regular season.

"He played second base a lot, but he took ground balls every day at third," Woodward said. "He put a lot of work into that. By the end of the year, the throwing issues that we saw in spring training last year were almost, I don't want to say erased, but he was a much more confident third baseman by the end of the year."

Woodward personally stepped in and received throws from Ibáñez during batting practice throughout his time in Arlington last year. As a former big league infielder and infield coach, Woodward wanted to get a chance to see how the ball was coming out of his hand. Woodward said Ibáñez improved on the spin and conviction he put behind his throws, which translated to game action.

Even so, it's a big step going from a half season as a utility player to taking over a position full time. As Woodward said, Ibáñez still has to prove himself, and he has a better cast surrounding him now compared to what he had last year. But outside of those variables, the Rangers want to see if Ibáñez can be a constant in the equation.

"I'm confident in the human being," Woodward said. "What I've seen with him with the way he works, the dedication he pours into it, the way he improved last year at third base...he's still gotta prove a lot of it. We don't want to put him in a bad situation and have things kind of snowball on him if he's not ready. But I believe in him. He's gonna put the work in."

