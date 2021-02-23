BREAKING: Rangers Prospect Sam Huff Sustains Spring-Training Injury

Catcher Sam Huff is the latest Texas Ranger to be bitten by the injury bug.

Texas Rangers catching prospect Sam Huff has suffered a grade two strain of his left hamstring. Rangers general manager Chris Young announced the injury in a media Zoom call on Tuesday.

Huff injured his hamstring while running the bases on Sunday.

The Rangers plan for him to rehab over the next two weeks, and then will send him to get an MRI and then will reevaluate after that point.

A grade two hamstring strain is a significant injury for any baseball player, but that is especially so for a catcher. In a best-case scenario, Huff will be able to get meaningful at-bats near the end of spring training and then will report to the club's minor-league affiliate in either Double-A Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock.

If Huff suffers any setbacks along the way, it may be difficult for him to get any real work in before the Rangers leave their camp in Arizona.

Other Rangers Injuries

David Dahl: Progressing well from offseason right shoulder surgery. He has no restrictions at the plate, and he is in the final stages of his throwing program.

Progressing well from offseason right shoulder surgery. He has no restrictions at the plate, and he is in the final stages of his throwing program. Jharel Cotton: Has some shoulder soreness. He will long-toss on Tuesday. If that goes well, he will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

Has some shoulder soreness. He will long-toss on Tuesday. If that goes well, he will throw off a mound on Wednesday. Demarcus Evans: Continuing to rehab his right lat strain. He will not be ready to start the season, but the Rangers are pleased with his progress thus far.

Continuing to rehab his right lat strain. He will not be ready to start the season, but the Rangers are pleased with his progress thus far. Joely Rodríguez: The Rangers are taking it slow with his ankle sprain and is slightly behind at this point. It's unclear whether or not his injury has affected his ability to be ready for Opening Day.

Ian Kennedy Signing Official

The Rangers have officially announced the signing of RHP Ian Kennedy to a minor league contract, which gives the Rangers 74 players in big league camp.

Both Kennedy and the Rangers intend for him to compete for a role in the back end of the bullpen, whether it be as the closer or in a set-up role.

"Given Ian's experience closing, it's intriguing to us," Young said. "We've said all along we'd have open competition this spring. ... It's never a bad thing to have as many good arms [as possible], especially at the back end of the bullpen."

