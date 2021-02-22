Rangers Add Vet to Bullpen - Report

With full squad workouts now underway in Surprise, the Texas Rangers are gearing up for Cactus League action beginning on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the latest out of Rangers camp in Arizona - featuring an addition to the pitching staff.

Rangers Roster Moves

After being designated for assignment last Tuesday, RHP Jimmy Herget has been assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock. He will remain in major league camp.

Another addition to big league camp is 2020 first-round pick Justin Foscue, who was added as a non-roster invitee on Sunday. The 21-year-old second baseman was selected 14th overall out of Mississippi State in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Without any professional at-bats under his belt, there is no chance Foscue makes the big league roster out of camp. However, after time spent at the alternate training site and the Instructional League last fall, the benefit of having some of their top prospects participating in a big league environment has the Rangers excited.

"We're heavily focused on these guys," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said via Zoom on Monday. "They're our future. They're more a part of our immediate future than we probably think.

"I think those guys, just being around the culture understanding what the expectations are on a daily basis, how we're going to work, how we're going to prepare, what they do in the cages, how they get they're work in the outfield and infield, it's critical."

The Rangers now have 73 players in big league camp.

Rangers Bullpens

Pitchers are continuing their work during the early stages of camp, ahead of live batting practice later this week. Here are all the pitchers who threw bullpens on Monday:

A.J. Alexy

Kolby Allard

Wes Benjamin

Matt Bush

Kyle Cody

Dane Dunning

Taylor Hearn

Jimmy Herget

Jonathan Hernández

Jake Latz

José LeClerc

Fernery Ozuna

Spencer Patton

Yerry Rodriguez

Josh Sborz

Alex Speas

Rangers Add Veteran Reliever to Bullpen Mix

The Texas Rangers signed veteran RHP Ian Kennedy to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, according to a report by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Kennedy can make up to $2.15 million, plus performance bonuses, if he makes the Opening Day roster.

The club has not confirmed the report.

Kennedy struggled in 2020, posting a 9.00 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP in 15 appearances before a calf strain ended his season in August.

The Rangers have much to solidify regarding the bullpen, so Kennedy's name cannot be ignored. If he regains his form, Kennedy could bolster what could already be a pretty impressive group. In 2019, he recorded 30 saves with 73 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings after transitioning to a relief role.

