Skip to main content
Look: Rangers, Cowboys Rookies Swap Jerseys

Look: Rangers, Cowboys Rookies Swap Jerseys

Texas outfielder Bubba Thompson and Dallas receiver Jalen Tolbert were high school teammates in Alabama.

Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

Texas outfielder Bubba Thompson and Dallas receiver Jalen Tolbert were high school teammates in Alabama.

A pair of former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School stars who are now playing professionally in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex exchanged jerseys on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson and Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert posed for pictures on the field, each holding the other’s jerseys. The Rangers were set to play the Detroit Tigers, while the Cowboys wrapped up their preseason Friday by beating the Seattle Seahawks across the street at AT&T Stadium

Thompson played both football and baseball at McGill-Toolen in Mobile, Ala. As a senior, threw for 3,173 yards and 38 touchdowns, helping lead the team to a 7A state title.

Tolbert was a member of title team, and also played baseball and basketball for McGill-Toolen.

They took different paths after graduation. Thompson had offers to play football at both Auburn and Alabama, and baseball offers at Tennessee and Ole Miss. But the Rangers drafted Thompson in the first round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Super Six Top Rangers Batting Order

Texas has kept a consistent batting order in its top six spots for nine games and the move is paying off.

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Aug. 27

Texas continues its three-game home series with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Can Dallas Keuchel Find Past Glory in Rangers Debut?

The former Cy Young winner has not had a good season in 2022, but he's coming off solid work at Triple-A Round Rock.

By Matthew Postins

Texas called him up to the Majors on Aug. 4.

Tolbert was considered a two-star football player coming out of high school and ended up at South Alabama, where he played four seasons for the Jaguars. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving years in 2020-21. He finished with 171 career receptions, with 3,140 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year last season.

The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers
Look: Rangers, Cowboys Rookies Swap Jerseys

Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

Look: Rangers, Cowboys Rookies Swap Jerseys

Texas outfielder Bubba Thompson and Dallas receiver Jalen Tolbert were high school teammates in Alabama.

A pair of former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School stars who are now playing professionally in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex exchanged jerseys on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson and Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert posed for pictures on the field, each holding the other’s jerseys. The Rangers were set to play the Detroit Tigers, while the Cowboys wrapped up their preseason Friday by beating the Seattle Seahawks across the street at AT&T Stadium

Thompson played both football and baseball at McGill-Toolen in Mobile, Ala. As a senior, threw for 3,173 yards and 38 touchdowns, helping lead the team to a 7A state title.

Tolbert was a member of title team, and also played baseball and basketball for McGill-Toolen.

They took different paths after graduation. Thompson had offers to play football at both Auburn and Alabama, and baseball offers at Tennessee and Ole Miss. But the Rangers drafted Thompson in the first round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft.

Texas called him up to the Majors on Aug. 4.

Tolbert was considered a two-star football player coming out of high school and ended up at South Alabama, where he played four seasons for the Jaguars. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving years in 2020-21. He finished with 171 career receptions, with 3,140 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year last season.

The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Six Top Rangers Batting Order

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Aug. 27

By Matthew Postins
Jul 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Can Dallas Keuchel Find Past Glory in Rangers Debut?

By Matthew Postins
Aug 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mark Mathias (9) hits a three RBI double in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Welcoming' Rangers Changed Approach for Mark Mathias

By Matthew Postins
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Texas Rangers designated hitter Mark Mathias (9) celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Homers Power Rangers Past Tigers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez (72) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Tigers 6

By Matthew Postins
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after hitting a double that drove in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Adolis García Extends Hitting Streak

By Matthew Postins
Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dallas Keuchel Making Rangers Debut

By Matthew Postins