GAME THREAD: Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Aug. 27

The Texas Rangers continue their five-game homestand when they host the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

The Rangers conclude the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

Texas is now 7-4 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager in the wake of the firing of Chris Woodward. Texas is coming off a 7-6 victory over the Tigers on Friday night.

Dallas Keuchel, a former Cy Young winner, will make his first start for the Rangers as he tries to turnaround the worst season of his professional career and make a case for a spot on a Major League roster in 2023.

In the victory, Mark Mathias hit his second home run as a Ranger, and he talked about his his approach at the plate has changed, thanks in part to Rangers coaching. Nathaniel Lowe, who is flirting with .300, had a solo blast, his third straight game with a long ball.

Meanwhile, Adolis García extended his hit streak to 22 games, now tied for the third-longest in the Majors in 2022 and tied for the seventh-longest in Rangers history with Jim Sundberg. He also is just the second Rangers player to have at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a hitting streak of at least 20 games in the same season. The first to do it was Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez in 1999.

The other two Rangers with 20 or more home runs this season are Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the latter of which leads the Rangers with 26, which matches his career high for a single season.

Detroit Tigers (48-78) at Texas Rangers (58-67)

August 27, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 6:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-7, 8.53)

Vs.

DET: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3, 3.89)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

The Rangers purchased the contract of LHP Dallas Keuchel from Triple-A Round Rock.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Tigers – Bally Sports Detroit

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Tigers – WXYT 97.1-FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Mark Mathias

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9 LF Bubba Thompson

-

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

1. CF Riley Greene

2. LF Victor Reyes

3. SS Javier Báez

4. DH Eric Haase

5. RF Willi Castro

6. 1B Harold Castro

7. 3B Jeimer Candelario

8. C Tucker Barnhart

9. 2B Zack Short