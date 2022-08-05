Skip to main content

Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut

The Top 30 prospect managed one hit in his first MLB game in place of injured Kole Calhoun.

Bubba Thompson was the second Texas Rangers prospect making his Major League debut on Thursday night, as he went 1-for-3 in the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson, who is 24 years old, was part of a flurry of moves the Rangers made before Thursday’s game.

While only the Rangers’ No. 27 overall prospect, he earned the promotion after spending all of 2022 at Triple-A Round Rock, batting .304/.355/.474/.829 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, four triples, and 48 RBI over 80 games for the Express.

One of Thompson’s best assets is base stealing, and he was 49-for-52 in steal attempts this season, the most steals of any player at the Triple-A level.

He ranked among Pacific Coast League leaders in runs (tied for second, 77), hits (tied for fourth, 105), batting average (sixth), and total bases (ninth, 164).

In his last 22 games since the beginning of July, Thompson has batted .341 (31-91) with five home runs, 15 RBI, and a .994 OPS.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Cole Ragans Debuts in Rangers Victory

The rookie left-hander threw five solid innings as Texas snapped a three-game losing streak.

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, White Sox 2

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura
Play

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Legendary Beatdown of Robin Ventura

On this day, Nolan Ryan gave Texas Rangers fans one of the most iconic moments in the history of the franchise.

By Chris Halicke and Matthew Postins12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Thompson started in left field and hit ninth. He recorded his first Major League hit on a bunt in the seventh inning off White Sox starter Johnny Cueto.

Also make his Major League debut on Thursday was left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans, who received a no-decision but allowed only a run in five innings. Two weeks ago, Thompson became the single-season stolen base king for the Express as a Triple-A franchise when he stole his 45th base in a 2-0 win over the Las Vegas Aviators.

Thompson stole the record-breaker in the third inning and replaced Esteban German as the franchise’s single-season Triple-A leader. German stole 44 stolen bases in 2011.

While the Rangers promoted Ragans and Thompson, they placed outfielder Kole Calhoun on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Aug. 3, with right heel irritation, and right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to Aug. 3, with a left ankle sprain.

The Rangers also designated two outfielders for assignment — Steven Duggar and Steele Walker. Both are on option at Round Rock.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut

The Top 30 prospect managed one hit in his first MLB game in place of injured Kole Calhoun.

Bubba Thompson was the second Texas Rangers prospect making his Major League debut on Thursday night, as he went 1-for-3 in the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson, who is 24 years old, was part of a flurry of moves the Rangers made before Thursday’s game.

While only the Rangers’ No. 27 overall prospect, he earned the promotion after spending all of 2022 at Triple-A Round Rock, batting .304/.355/.474/.829 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, four triples, and 48 RBI over 80 games for the Express.

One of Thompson’s best assets is base stealing, and he was 49-for-52 in steal attempts this season, the most steals of any player at the Triple-A level.

He ranked among Pacific Coast League leaders in runs (tied for second, 77), hits (tied for fourth, 105), batting average (sixth), and total bases (ninth, 164).

In his last 22 games since the beginning of July, Thompson has batted .341 (31-91) with five home runs, 15 RBI, and a .994 OPS.

Thompson started in left field and hit ninth. He recorded his first Major League hit on a bunt in the seventh inning off White Sox starter Johnny Cueto.

Also make his Major League debut on Thursday was left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans, who received a no-decision but allowed only a run in five innings. Two weeks ago, Thompson became the single-season stolen base king for the Express as a Triple-A franchise when he stole his 45th base in a 2-0 win over the Las Vegas Aviators.

Thompson stole the record-breaker in the third inning and replaced Esteban German as the franchise’s single-season Triple-A leader. German stole 44 stolen bases in 2011.

While the Rangers promoted Ragans and Thompson, they placed outfielder Kole Calhoun on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Aug. 3, with right heel irritation, and right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to Aug. 3, with a left ankle sprain.

The Rangers also designated two outfielders for assignment — Steven Duggar and Steele Walker. Both are on option at Round Rock.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in his MLB debut at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cole Ragans Debuts in Rangers Victory

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, White Sox 2

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Nolan Ryan / Robin Ventura
News

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Legendary Beatdown of Robin Ventura

By Chris Halicke and Matthew Postins12 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Pitcher Making Big League Debut vs. White Sox

By Bri Amaranthus15 hours ago
Chris Young
News

Rangers Takeaways: Maybe No Big Trades Was OK?

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 10:52 PM EDT
Texas Rangers Logo
News

First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 6:02 PM EDT
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 6, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers StaffAug 3, 2022 5:58 PM EDT
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Complete Season Sweep of Rangers

By Matthew PostinsAug 3, 2022 5:49 PM EDT