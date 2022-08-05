Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut

The Top 30 prospect managed one hit in his first MLB game in place of injured Kole Calhoun.

Bubba Thompson was the second Texas Rangers prospect making his Major League debut on Thursday night, as he went 1-for-3 in the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson, who is 24 years old, was part of a flurry of moves the Rangers made before Thursday’s game.

While only the Rangers’ No. 27 overall prospect, he earned the promotion after spending all of 2022 at Triple-A Round Rock, batting .304/.355/.474/.829 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, four triples, and 48 RBI over 80 games for the Express.

One of Thompson’s best assets is base stealing, and he was 49-for-52 in steal attempts this season, the most steals of any player at the Triple-A level.

He ranked among Pacific Coast League leaders in runs (tied for second, 77), hits (tied for fourth, 105), batting average (sixth), and total bases (ninth, 164).

In his last 22 games since the beginning of July, Thompson has batted .341 (31-91) with five home runs, 15 RBI, and a .994 OPS.

Thompson started in left field and hit ninth. He recorded his first Major League hit on a bunt in the seventh inning off White Sox starter Johnny Cueto.

Also make his Major League debut on Thursday was left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans, who received a no-decision but allowed only a run in five innings. Two weeks ago, Thompson became the single-season stolen base king for the Express as a Triple-A franchise when he stole his 45th base in a 2-0 win over the Las Vegas Aviators.

Thompson stole the record-breaker in the third inning and replaced Esteban German as the franchise’s single-season Triple-A leader. German stole 44 stolen bases in 2011.

While the Rangers promoted Ragans and Thompson, they placed outfielder Kole Calhoun on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to Aug. 3, with right heel irritation, and right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to Aug. 3, with a left ankle sprain.

The Rangers also designated two outfielders for assignment — Steven Duggar and Steele Walker. Both are on option at Round Rock.

