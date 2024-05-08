Certified Rangers Killer: Texas Rangers Should Stop Throwing Strikes To Oakland A's Catcher
Each year, it seems, a different player in the American League West steps up to bash the Texas Rangers.
In 2024, Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers has joined the club.
The Keller native and Baylor alumnus continued his onslaught against the Rangers in Game 1 of a Wednesday doubleheader with a career-high five RBI in the A's 9-4 win.
Langeliers, 26, who graduated from Keller High School in 2016, was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and home run on Wednesday.
As the designated hitter in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon, Langeliers belted a 454-foot, two-run homer off Jack Leiter in the second inning to give Oakland a 2-1 lead. Langeliers jumped on Leiter's first-pitch, 94 mph four-seam fastball over the heart of the plate and sent it over the centerfield wall with an exit velocity of 110.1 mph.
He has nine homers and 23 RBI this season, including five homers and 11 RBI against Texas.
In 11 games against the Rangers in 2023, Langeliers had three homers, a double, and seven RBI while batting .200.
He has 19 career hits, including four doubles, one triple, nine homers, 13 runs, and 20 RBI in 22 games against the Rangers. All but his triples are career highs against one team since his rookie season in 2022.
Langeliers was the Atlanta Braves' first-round selection (No. 9 overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft. The Athletics acquired Langeliers in a trade with the Braves that first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta for Langeliers, outfielder Cristian Pache, and right-handed pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes.
