Texas Rangers' Historic Second-Inning Explosion Against Oakland Athletics Runs Win Streak To Four
The Texas Rangers scored 10 runs on nine hits in the second inning en route to a 15-8 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum.
It's the Rangers fourth consecutive win.
The Rangers sent 16 batters to the plate in the second on nine hits and three walks, including two by Nathaniel Lowe. The last time Texas scored 10 runs in an inning was in the third on May 23, 2015, against the Yankees in New York.
The Rangers had a second-high 19 hits.
In the second, the first four batters singled before Corey Seager reached on a fielder's choice and throwing error by first baseman J.D. Davis. Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia followed with walks to make it 5-0. After Evan Carter popped out, Josh Smith made it 6-0 with an RBI single before Travis Jankowski struck out for the second out. The next six batters reached, including Marcus Semien's two-run double that made it 11-0.
Semien led off with a first-inning home run to get the scoring started. He was 4 for 5 with five RBI, three runs, and a triple shy of the cycle. Jonah Heim was 4 for 4 with two RBI and three runs. Leody Taveras was 3 for 5 with two RBI and three runs.
"Just good at-bat," Semien said of the big inning on Bally Sports Southwest. "We had a better plan. Just good approaches, laying on the low stuff [against A's start Ross Stripling]."
Stripling allowed 11 runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks in 1.2 innings.
The Rangers' 16 plate appearances in the second inning are their most since another having 16 in the fifth inning of a game in 2009 against Tampa Bay. It's tied for the second-most plate appearances in an inning in franchise history. That had 19 in the eighth inning against Baltimore on April 19, 1996.
The Rangers had eight singles and a double in the second inning. It's the second time in club history they've scored 10 or more runs in an inning with one or fewer extra-base hits. They also did it in the third inning against the Houston Astros on Aug. 19, 2013.
"It's good to break out." Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "We had a lot of good things going on there. Putting it in play, some balls weren't hit hard but they found holes."
The Rangers added four runs in the fourth to take a 15-2 lead.
The teams play a scheduled doubleheader starting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a three-game series Friday against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
