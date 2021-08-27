Woodward: Current Rangers Still Need To Earn Opportunities In 2022

With a season of evaluation nearly in the books, there are only one or two roles solidified on the 2022 Texas Rangers.

As the Texas Rangers wind down what's been a trying year built around deepening the farm system and evaluating the current talent at the big league level, players are getting their final opportunity to prove themselves as the club takes the next step in their rebuild this winter.

2021 has been a year of evaluation, but it's also been a season dedicated to development and growth. Unfortunately for the Rangers, there hasn't been as much as the club initially hoped for prior to the season.

When the Rangers begin to take concrete steps this winter to build a better team in 2022 and beyond, many of the players on the 2021 squad find themselves with still plenty to prove.

"There's maybe only one or two that maybe have the chance to solidify something where they go [into camp next year] and they're the guy," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward on Thursday. "Other than that, everybody else is going to come in just hoping for an opportunity to maybe be the frontrunner."

The only player Woodward specifically named was Brett Martin, who will likely serve a significant role in the bullpen after having a strong season this year. One would figure Isiah Kiner-Falefa is the other guy that has done enough to earn regular playing time. When he's hitting well, he's a valuable player, given the elite level of defense he provides. Consistency at the plate is the only thing standing in Kiner-Falefa's way.

Looking at the rest of the roster, there are questions regarding just about every single player, fair or unfair.

"For the most part, I'd say 90 percent of it is they're going to come in with a chance to compete for a spot," Woodward said. "I think there's only a few spots that you could probably say, 'Okay, this guy's earned the right to be out there every day,' or even on the pitching side, like, 'This guy is going to be one of our starters next year.' I think they all kind of have to go in earning that."

Dane Dunning has done about as well as can be expected for a first-year pitcher on a limit to preserve his health. He still has proving to do, but he looks like a rotation piece next season.

Nathaniel Lowe has done enough to earn another crack at playing time next season, but the Rangers need to see more offensively or he needs to drastically improve with the glove.

Nick Solak didn't take the step forward he needed this season. He had to go down to Triple-A Round Rock for a little while to work through some things. He can still be part of the future, but he's running out of time.

Willie Calhoun has had some of the worst luck over the past couple years regarding his health. Two hit by pitches have fractured his jaw and forearm, along with a hamstring injury last season, has cost him valuable playing time. He should get another look, but — as unfair as it is — time is running out for him.

Jose Trevino went into the season as the primary catcher, but has been supplanted by Jonah Heim as the preferred guy. Trevino is still valued for his receiving and leadership, but more consistency with the bat may be required to stick around long term.

Adolis García was all but a guarantee to be an everyday player next season during the first half of the season. However, he's gone through a steady and steep decline since the end of June.

DJ Peters looks like a poor man's Joey Gallo is some ways, but needs to find another level at the plate.

Kohei Arihara, Kolby Allard, Taylor Hearn, Spencer Howard and a few others could compete for rotation spots next season, but all have different ways they need to prove they can take the ball every fifth day.

In the bullpen, Joe Barlow, Nick Snyder, John King, Spencer Patton, Dennis Santana, Josh Sborz and Wes Benjamin all provide different levels of intrigue, but have not done enough to earn guaranteed spots just yet.

Then, of course, there's the crop of prospects that will come into camp and compete for big league jobs. Josh Jung, Sam Huff, A.J. Alexy, Jake Latz, Glenn Otto, Steele Walker, Cole Winn, Josh Smith and several more could all push for spots out of spring training or during the first half of the season.

That group, along with some players a bit further down the pipeline, is where the Rangers believe their future lies. For the remaining 35 games this season, the players in Arlington have to do more to secure themselves as consideration for the future. With management looking to add pieces in free agency and fully committed to the next wave of prospects, the final month of the season will be critical for current Rangers.

"For the most part, I'd say the majority of them, you're trying to prove that you're going to be given an opportunity to come into camp with maybe a head start in that job," Woodward said. "I don't want to guarantee anybody anything. I like competition. It's healthy to have that going into camp, especially for these guys who are young and don't have a ton of experience. They have to earn that."

