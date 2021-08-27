August 27, 2021
Lyles, Rangers Rocked By Indians In 10-6 Loss

Jordan Lyles was hurt by two four-run innings as the Texas Rangers lost their rubber match with the Cleveland Indians.
Jordan Lyles has been able to provide the Texas Rangers some value this season, regardless of stat line he puts up every five days: He's been one of the few pitchers on the team that's been able to provide innings from the starting rotation.

However, he was unable to do that on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Indians clobbered Lyles with two big innings, as the Rangers fell to the Tribe by a score of 10-6. Lyles only lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up a total of eight runs on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Indians put Lyles and the Rangers on the ropes right away with a four-spot in the first inning. Lyles settled down and pitched two clean innings afterward, but was rocked again by another four runs in the fourth inning. Manager Chris Woodward opted for his bullpen with two outs in the frame.

The Rangers offense had a much better performance than on Wednesday night, despite going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Nick Solak had a two-hit performance, including a solo homer in the sixth inning that made it a 9-5 deficit. Two innings later, DJ Peters hit his sixth homer of the season, bringing the Rangers within three runs.

Aug 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (middle) walks off the mound during a pitching change in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Aug 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang (2) scores beside Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) in the sixth inning at Progressive Field.
USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
Andy Ibáñez continued his torrid streak at the plate, extending his multi-hit streak to six games. Only three other players in Major League Baseball have done that this season: Houston's Michael Brantley, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., and Oakland's Jed Lowrie.

The Rangers (44-83) travel back home to begin a six-game homestand at Globe Life Field. First, the Rangers will welcome their rival Houston Astros for a three-game set. The Rangers will call up RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, -.-- ERA) to take on Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.52 ERA).

