Skip to main content

Cole Winn's Early Start Gives Rangers Potential Option

Texas' No. 3 overall prospect enters his third start at Round Rock tracking like a player that could earn a call-up this season

As Cole Winn prepares for his third start at Round Rock on Wednesday, his work so far is indicative of a top prospect tracking toward a call-up to Arlington sooner rather than later.

Winn should pitch against Albuquerque, and it’s likely he’ll pitch the same amount of innings that he pitched in the first two outings.

So far, Winn’s work has been sterling. He’s started two games, including eight innings pitched (four innings in each), with six hits allowed, one run allowed and six strikeouts.

Cole Winn

Cole Winn

Jul 11, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; American League starting pitcher Cole Winn (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the National League in the 2021 MLB All Star Futures Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Winn

Chris Young

Chris Young

The former first-round pick in 2018 didn’t pitch long enough to get the decision in either of his first two starts. But judging Winn and his progress is more about what he does on the hill and not whether it results in a win or loss.

Entering the season, Winn was considered the organization’s No. 3 prospect, behind 2021 first-round pick Jack Leiter, who is at Double A Frisco, and third baseman Josh Jung, who had surgery in February for a torn labrum. MLB.com tracks Winn as a potential call-up this season.

But does that mean the Rangers will call him up? Winn is on his third minor-league season, starting with a 2019 season at Class A Hickory where he went 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA with 68 innings pitched and 65 strikeouts.

After no season in 2020, Winn spent most of last season at Frisco, while making one start at Round Rock. He went 4-3 and improved on his ERA (2.41) and struck out 107 hitters in 86 innings. His WHIP (walks and hits allowed per nine innings) was a staggering 0.86.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Hurt By Long Ball In Fourth Straight Loss

The Texas Rangers played a better game, but three costly home runs dropped them to 2-8 on the season.

By Chris Halicke7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Gray Returns From IL, Holland DFA'd

The Texas Rangers look to right the ship as they begin a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on Tuesday.

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) watches his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Padres Become First MLB Team To Announce Uniform Sponsorship Deal

With the new CBA clearing a path for MLB teams to sell uniform sponsorship patches, the San Diego Padres are the first club to do so.

By Chris Halicke16 hours ago
16 hours ago

The Rangers are certainly operating at a pitching deficit. As Inside the Rangers’ Chris Halicke pointed out on Monday, the Rangers were last in the American League with a 6.19 ERA and had given up 18 home runs, most in the AL, entering their road trip.

Like every other MLB team, Rangers pitching is operating on a short spring training, brought on by the lockout. The Rangers, like every other MLB team, also has an expanded pitching staff for the time being.

Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Perez

There are also pitchers that may take priority over Winn. As Halicke pointed out in his Rangers Mailbag on Monday, both Glenn Otto and A.J. Alexy are likely to get chances with the Rangers this season. Both are currently at Triple A with Winn, but have the advantage of Major League experience.

The Rangers took a rigid approach to their starting pitching in their first nine games. Just one starter—Dane Dunning—pitched at least five innings. No starter won a game, and just two starters figured in a decision — Taylor Hearn and Martín Pérez. The latter is the only starter to figure in the decision for both of his starts.

Would adding Winn help now? Maybe. The Rangers don’t have a timeline for calling him up. But if he continues to perform at Round Rock over the coming months, it may put them in the mood to make a move sooner rather than later.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers Hurt By Long Ball In Fourth Straight Loss

By Chris Halicke7 hours ago
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Gray Returns From IL, Holland DFA'd

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) watches his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Around MLB

Padres Become First MLB Team To Announce Uniform Sponsorship Deal

By Chris Halicke16 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Mailbag: Early Pitching Struggles and Marcus Semien's Slow Start

By Chris Halicke22 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways From Rangers 2-7 Start

By Chris HalickeApr 18, 2022
Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) slides under the tag of Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) with an RBI double during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

'We've Gotta Fix It': Rangers' Rough Start Continues With 8-3 Loss To Angels

By Chris HalickeApr 17, 2022
Apr 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is looked at on the field after being hit by a pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Spencer Patton during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Trout Hit By Pitch, Leaves Angels vs Rangers Game

By Chris HalickeApr 17, 2022
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) singles during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: No Seager or Powder Blues?

By Chris HalickeApr 17, 2022