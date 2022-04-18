Three Takeaways From Rangers 2-7 Start

It's been a rocky start for the Texas Rangers. As the club prepares for their first trip to the west coast, here are some observations from the first nine games of the season.

The Texas Rangers are off to a less-than-ideal start. Despite spending well over half a billion dollars to renovate the team, a push for the postseason should never have been expected, even by the casual fan. However, something better than the 2-7 record after the first nine games is more than possible.

Looking back at the the games played thus far, here are some observations to help put things in perspective, and why the sky isn't falling just yet in Arlington.

1. It's Only Nine Games

Yes, 2-7 is a bad record. Yes, the two most recent losses have been ugly. However, it's only nine games. That's five-and-a-half percent of the baseball schedule. That's not even a full game in the 17-game NFL season.

Also, it's easier to throw your hands up and give up on a team when they get off to a bad start. It's the only sample you have. However, if this stretch happens in June or July, it probably goes relatively unnoticed, or at least not met with panic.

So, to quote Aaron Rodgers, "Relax."

2. That Pitching Though...

Yes, the pitching has been awful. We knew the pitching would be behind the offense this year. But the Rangers are dead last in Major League Baseball with a 6.19 ERA. They've also given up 18 home runs, the most in baseball. Fans may think the Rangers have a hard time hitting the ball over the fence at Globe Life Field, but other teams aren't having a problem doing it. So, what's the real problem?

The pitching staff won't be this bad all season. Remember, counting back from the start of spring training, pitchers would just now be getting ready to start the season. That's what pitchers are used to, and no amount of solo workouts during the lockout could replicate the work needed to make up for a shortened spring training.

Matt Bush, one of the better Ranger pitchers thus far, was a non-roster player in spring training and was able to take part in workouts in Arizona during the lockout. His perspective supports this theory.

"I definitely think it paid off. It's better than just working out at home," Bush said during spring training. "It's just not the same as being with all the strength coaches, your teammates, the excitement of baseball once again, putting the uniform on, being put through drills, the calisthenics, the workouts. It just builds from there."

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Martín Pérez John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Marcus Semien Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Willie Calhoun

As the rotation gets further stretch out, it will help relieve pressure on the bullpen. That allows manager Chris Woodward to better manage his relievers, in both usage and matchups.

Now, if the Rangers still rank dead last in MLB in major pitching categories in a month's time, it's an entirely different story. Warning signs are there, but it's not time to abandon ship just yet.

3. Semien's Rough Start

After signing a seven-year, $175 million contract, Marcus Semien is slashing .128/.190/.179/.369 with no homers and two RBI in nine games.

First, read observation No. 1 again. Semien's rocky start is even less alarming than the 2-7 record. Again, if this nine-game stretch happens in the middle of the season, it probably goes unnoticed because averages, OPS's and other numbers aren't as drastically impacted in June or July as they are when you're starting in April. Or at least, it appears they aren't as impacted.

Right now, fans look up and see the .369 OPS on the scoreboard at Globe Life Field and think, "That's what they paid $175 million for?!"

Semien, who has finished in the top three in the American League Most Valuable Player voting in both 2019 and 2021, has been part of good starts and bad starts. A rough nine-game stretch isn't going to affect his psyche like it might for a younger player.

"I was once told by a veteran player, 'Your numbers will be your numbers,'" Semien said after Sunday's loss. "It's just gonna take time if you start slow. If you start off hot, the league will adjust."

Of all the concerns that you—the fan—might have, Marcus Semien should be the least of them. Every great hitter has had an abysmal nine-game stretch. To reiterate, it's magnified when it's the only available sample.

"I'm not worried about him," Woodward said last week. "I know that he wants success. He signed a big deal here. I just don't want him to put the weight of the world on his shoulders. He's gonna figure it out. He's gonna get himself back right."