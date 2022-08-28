Skip to main content
Dallas Keuchel Rangers Debut Goes Much Like His 2022

The former Cy Young winner gave up a season-high 11 hits in his first start with Texas against Detroit on Saturday night.

Dallas Keuchel’s debut with the Texas Rangers emulated the sort of starts he had with the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks this season.

In other words, he didn’t flash his Cy Young form as the Rangers were down six runs when he left the game on Saturday night.

Keuchel didn’t help the Rangers much, though he did pitch into the sixth inning, which did preserve the Rangers bullpen just a bit after throwing four innings on Friday night.

But when Keuchel left with one out in the sixth inning, he was down 7-1, he had allowed 11 hits and all seven runs to that point. All were earned.

He struck out one and walked one in throwing 96 pitches. His 11 hits allowed were a season-high. He gave up 10 hits in a start for Chicago on April 20.

Saturday’s numbers fell in line with what he did in 12 starts with the White Sox and the Diamondbacks earlier this season — 2-7 with an 8.53 ERA in 12 starts.

Keuchel gave up two runs in the first inning, two runs in the second and a single run in the fifth. But what put an end to his night was the sixth-inning home run to Jeimer Candelario with one on base. That prompted the Rangers to get Dennis Santana out of the bullpen.

Keuchel had just one inning where he retired the side in order, which was the fourth. He did show off the glove that made him a five-time Gold Glove winner, handling a chance in the field with a spinning throw to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. He also handled a play at first base, covering the bag for Lowe, who was playing deep and dove for a sharp grounder down the line.

Texas wasn’t expecting the former Cy Young winner. But the Rangers were hoping he would come closer to emulating the form he showed in four starts at Triple-A Round Rock, after he signed a minor-league deal last month.

After signing with the Rangers, he was assigned to the Express, where he went 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts, while allowing a .163/.264/.250/.514 opponent slash. He walked 11 and struck out 22 and finished with a 1.029 WHIP. He also gave up just one home run.

With Keuchel taking the turn of the injured Cole Ragans, it’s likely he will get at least one more chance in the rotation.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

