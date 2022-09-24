The Texas right-handed pitcher was coming off a victory against the Los Angeles Angels in which he struck out eight.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning will have arthroscopic surgery on his hip, which will end his 2022 season.

MLB.com and The Athletic reported the upcoming surgery.

Dunning was set to start next week when the Rangers hit the road to face the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners in their final road trip of the season.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley told the media before the game that right fielder Adolis García would not start Saturday’s game against Cleveland after being hit by a pitch in the left wrist on Friday. The Rangers ended up losing, 6-3.

Dunning, in his second full season as a Rangers starter, was 4-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 29 starts this season. He threw a career-high 153 1/3 innings and had a career-high 137 strikeouts. He gave up 158 hits, 80 runs (76 earned), 20 home runs, 62 walks and had a 1.435 WHIP.

Dunning claimed the victory in his final start on Wednesday against the Angels. He threw five innings, gave up three hits, two runs and a walk while striking out eight, which tied his season high.

The Rangers and the Guardians start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday when Texas right-hander Glenn Otto faces Cleveland right-hander Cal Quantrill. Saturday’s finale, at 1:35 p.m., pits the Rangers’ Cole Ragans against the Guardians’ Aaron Civale.

Sunday will serve as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.

