Skip to main content

Rangers Pitcher Dane Dunning to Miss Rest of Season with Hip Surgery

The Texas right-handed pitcher was coming off a victory against the Los Angeles Angels in which he struck out eight.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning will have arthroscopic surgery on his hip, which will end his 2022 season.

MLB.com and The Athletic reported the upcoming surgery.

Dunning was set to start next week when the Rangers hit the road to face the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners in their final road trip of the season.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley told the media before the game that right fielder Adolis García would not start Saturday’s game against Cleveland after being hit by a pitch in the left wrist on Friday. The Rangers ended up losing, 6-3.

Dunning, in his second full season as a Rangers starter, was 4-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 29 starts this season. He threw a career-high 153 1/3 innings and had a career-high 137 strikeouts. He gave up 158 hits, 80 runs (76 earned), 20 home runs, 62 walks and had a 1.435 WHIP.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Play Game Two

Texas continued its three-game home series with the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday evening at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Adolis García Not in Rangers Starting Lineup

The right fielder took a 100-mph pitch to the left wrist during Friday's loss, but it's possible García could be available.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Guardians 6, Rangers 3

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

Dunning claimed the victory in his final start on Wednesday against the Angels. He threw five innings, gave up three hits, two runs and a walk while striking out eight, which tied his season high.

The Rangers and the Guardians start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday when Texas right-hander Glenn Otto faces Cleveland right-hander Cal Quantrill. Saturday’s finale, at 1:35 p.m., pits the Rangers’ Cole Ragans against the Guardians’ Aaron Civale.

Sunday will serve as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Pitcher Dane Dunning to Miss Rest of Season with Hip Surgery

The Texas right-handed pitcher was coming off a victory against the Los Angeles Angels in which he struck out eight.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning will have arthroscopic surgery on his hip, which will end his 2022 season.

MLB.com and The Athletic reported the upcoming surgery.

Dunning was set to start next week when the Rangers hit the road to face the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners in their final road trip of the season.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley told the media before the game that right fielder Adolis García would not start Saturday’s game against Cleveland after being hit by a pitch in the left wrist on Friday. The Rangers ended up losing, 6-3.

Dunning, in his second full season as a Rangers starter, was 4-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 29 starts this season. He threw a career-high 153 1/3 innings and had a career-high 137 strikeouts. He gave up 158 hits, 80 runs (76 earned), 20 home runs, 62 walks and had a 1.435 WHIP.

Dunning claimed the victory in his final start on Wednesday against the Angels. He threw five innings, gave up three hits, two runs and a walk while striking out eight, which tied his season high.

The Rangers and the Guardians start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday when Texas right-hander Glenn Otto faces Cleveland right-hander Cal Quantrill. Saturday’s finale, at 1:35 p.m., pits the Rangers’ Cole Ragans against the Guardians’ Aaron Civale.

Sunday will serve as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Play Game Two

By Matthew Postins
Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Adolis García Not in Rangers Starting Lineup

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Guardians 6, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez (39) in the face with his glove while trying to field a throw during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Guardians Blast Rangers In Opener

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. The home run is the 699th of Albert Pujols career. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run

By Matthew Postins
Jon Gray
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Begin Series

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides into home plate to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) waits for the throw at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Stretching for Positives: Third Place, Triple Plays

By Richie Whitt
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
News

Rangers Prospects Lead Playoff Win

By Matthew Postins