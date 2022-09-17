Rangers To Honor Tom Grieve

The long-time Rangers player, executive and television analyst is retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

The Texas Rangers have announced the activities to honor Tom Grieve, who will retire from the club's broadcast booth after this season.

The Rangers will honor Grieve on Sept. 25 when they host the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field.

Grieve is more than an analyst to Rangers fans. He’s "Mr. Ranger," who has been a part of the organization for 55 years, dating back to when the Texas Rangers were the Washington Senators.

Among the activities planned:

The Rangers will give away a Grieve bobblehead to the first 10,000 fans. The bobblehead features Grieve in his playing days wearing the Rangers’ powder blue uniforms from the era.

The Rangers will wear their 1972 throwback uniforms and hats for the game.

The City of Arlington will declare the day "Tom Grieve Day," and Grieve will be presented with a proclamation from the city prior to the game by Mayor Jim Ross.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will present the University Little League of Fort Worth with a grant in Grieve’s name in a pregame ceremony. Grieve serves as the league’s president.

Grieve will throw the ceremonial first pitch to former Rangers catcher Rich Billings, who played for the Rangers from 1972-74 and was Grieve’s roommate during their playing days.

An NFT Commemorative Ticket Digital Collectible will be released honoring Grieve and will be sent to all fans to scan their game ticket after the game using the MLB Ballpark app.

Among the Rangers returning to honor Grieve will be former Rangers manager Bobby Valentine, who led the team from 1985-92 while Grieve was the general manager.

Valentine will sign autographs in the New Era Alumni Alley on Sept. 25 from 12:15-1 p.m.

Unrelated to Grieve, the Rangers will release a Juan Gonzalez bobblehead on Sept. 24 to the first 15,000 fans in attendance, release the last of their 50th anniversary promotional posters on Sept. 24 and have book signings featuring Jim Sundberg on Sept. 24 and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez on Sept. 25. Both will be signing the book "50 Years of Texas Rangers Baseball."

Grieve originally joined the Senators as their first-round pick in 1966 and played in the Majors until 1979. The No. 6 he wore for the Rangers is currently worn by rookie third baseman Josh Jung. After his playing career, Grieve joined the Rangers front office and eventually became the league’s youngest general manager at the time of his hiring in 1985.

After he was released as general manager, Grieve moved into the television booth and has worked Rangers games for 28 years. He is a Rangers Hall of Famer. He will broadcast his final game on Oct. 5 when the Rangers host the New York Yankees.

