Dane Dunning Bounces Back In Start vs. Angels

Dunning put together a solid evening one start after giving up five runs in a 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox

Dane Dunning put together a solid bounce-back outing after his worst start of the season when he started against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

When Dunning left the game after the end of the sixth inning, the Rangers were tied 2-2 against the Angels, who were trying to avoid a sweep at Globe Life Field. He wouldn’t figure in the decision.

But the right-hander basically erased the beating he absorbed against the Boston Red Sox last week. 

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) motions to the sky as he leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.

Dunning gave up just two runs. Both were solo home runs — one to Jared Walsh on a change-up in the second inning and one to Mike Trout in the fourth inning. Trout’s home run tied a Rangers record for most career home runs against the Rangers.

But, otherwise, Dunning was in control. He threw 90 pitches, 54 of which were strikes. He gave up three hits, two runs and three walks while striking out six. He induced nine ground ball outs, and he didn’t allow an Angels baserunner in scoring position until there were two outs in the sixth inning.

He dropped his earned run average to 3.92.

Dunning was a hard-luck starter against the New York Yankees on May 8. In that game he scattered two hits and gave up just one run while striking out five in six innings. When he left that game it was tied, and the Yankees eventually won, 2-1.

Dunning was out to bounce back from his start last Friday in which he absorbed his second loss of the season, as the Rangers fell, 7-1. Dunning threw 5 2/3rd innings in that game, giving up six hits, five runs (all earned) and two walks. He also struck out six on 88 pitches. It was the most runs he gave up in a single start so far this season. 

Oct 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows through on his three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Before that, Dunning was gathering steam. In the three starts before the Boston game, he went 1-0 with a 1.86 earned run average, which helped drop his season ERA from 5.68 to 3.38. Plus, batters were hitting just .159 against him and he struck out 17 while walking just four.

His first start against Los Angeles on April 14 resulted in a no-decision and a 10-5 Rangers win. He threw 3 2/3rd innings, giving up six hits, two runs (both earned) and two walks. He also struck out seven.

