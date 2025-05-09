Do the Rangers Have a Chance in the Dark Against Tigers and Skubal?
The Texas Rangers (18-20) continue a short road trip with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers (25-13) but have a major obstacle to face on Friday night.
Texas has lined up lefty Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.28 ERA) to face off against Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.21 ERA), the reigning and current favorite to win the AL Cy Young award. The Rangers have fared decently well against left-handed starting pitchers this season, putting together a 5-4 record when facing a lefty.
Skubal is different than any other left-handed pitcher however, so Texas should have their hands full considering their extended offensive slump. The former Seattle University ace has shown why he is the odds-on AL Cy Young favorite over his last five starts:
The Rangers' bats did come alive against the Red Sox, but Texas is still a middle-of-the-pack team against lefties with a .229/.288/.333 slash line this season and a bottom-five team in wRC+ against southpaws over the last 30 days.
How Have the Rangers Hit Against Skubal?
Texas regulars have seen some success against Skubal in the past, batting .344/.394/.557 over 61 at-bats. Corey Seager has tagged Skubal with six hits in nine matchups and has yet to strikeout.
Dating back to 2021, he is how the Rangers have handled Skubal:
7/20/21 - 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K
6/17/22 - 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 4 K
4/17/24 - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K
6/3/24 - 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
Can they change course and finally find success?