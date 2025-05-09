Inside The Rangers

Do the Rangers Have a Chance in the Dark Against Tigers and Skubal?

The Texas Rangers have to face the reigning AL Cy Young winner. Do they have a chance?

Dalton Rice

Apr 17, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Seager’s home run was his 100th as a Texas Ranger
Apr 17, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases on his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Seager’s home run was his 100th as a Texas Ranger / Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers (18-20) continue a short road trip with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers (25-13) but have a major obstacle to face on Friday night.

Texas has lined up lefty Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.28 ERA) to face off against Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.21 ERA), the reigning and current favorite to win the AL Cy Young award. The Rangers have fared decently well against left-handed starting pitchers this season, putting together a 5-4 record when facing a lefty.

Skubal is different than any other left-handed pitcher however, so Texas should have their hands full considering their extended offensive slump. The former Seattle University ace has shown why he is the odds-on AL Cy Young favorite over his last five starts:

The Rangers' bats did come alive against the Red Sox, but Texas is still a middle-of-the-pack team against lefties with a .229/.288/.333 slash line this season and a bottom-five team in wRC+ against southpaws over the last 30 days.

How Have the Rangers Hit Against Skubal?

Texas regulars have seen some success against Skubal in the past, batting .344/.394/.557 over 61 at-bats. Corey Seager has tagged Skubal with six hits in nine matchups and has yet to strikeout.

Dating back to 2021, he is how the Rangers have handled Skubal:

7/20/21 - 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K
6/17/22 - 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 4 K
4/17/24 - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K
6/3/24 - 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K

Can they change course and finally find success?

Dalton Rice
DALTON RICE

Dalton Rice covers multiple MLB teams as well as Tulane and Clemson for On Sports Illustrated. He graduated from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2022 and is a passionate Red Sox fan.

