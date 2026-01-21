Two Short-Term Rangers Stars Earn Selection to Baseball Hall of Fame

The Texas Rangers are part of the journeys for Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones when it comes to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beltran and Jones were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, receiving at least 75% of the vote needed for induction this summer. They’ll join Jeff Kent, who was elected in December on the modern era player’s ballot.

Beltran and Jones are two of the best players of their generation and they played a combined 124 games for the Rangers.

Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltran with the Rangers

Congratulations to Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones on being elected to the @baseballhall! pic.twitter.com/shQChArqaZ — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 20, 2026

Jones joined the franchise in 2009 as a free agent. The then-32-year-old was playing on his third team in as many years after a long, successful run with the Atlanta Braves. He was coming off an awful season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008 that saw him injure his knee and require an injured list stint for the first time in his career. Texas got him on a minor league deal.

Jones earned an opening-day roster spot and subbed in for an injured Josh Hamilton at times. He made it through the season but wasn’t effective at the plate, as he slashed .214/.323/.459 with 17 home runs and 34 RBI. While with Texas he hit the second three-home-run game of his career. He played in 82 games.

Jones played 17 years and slashed .254/.337/.486 with 434 home runs and 1,289 RBI. He was a five-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, a Silver Slugger and a Major League player of the year.

Beltran played in even fewer games with the Rangers, as he logged 52 games with the Rangers in 2016. Texas traded Nick Green, Erik Swanson and Dillon Tate to the New York Yankees to acquire Beltran at the deadline in the home he could help push the Rangers to the playoffs. With Texas he slashed .280/.325/.451 with seven home runs and 29 RBI. Texas lost in the AL division series to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the franchise’s last playoff berth until winning the 2023 World Series.

Beltran played 20 MLB seasons and slashed .279/.350/.486 with 435 home runs and 1,587 RBI. He won a World Series ring with the Houston Astros in 2017, was a nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger. He also won the Roberto Clemente award and was the 1999 American League rookie of the year.

Texas has nine other players in the Baseball Hall of Fame that have worn a Rangers uniform, including Ferguson Jenkins (1991), Gaylord Perry (1991), Nolan Ryan (1999), Rich Gossage (2008), Bert Blyleven (2011), Ivan Rodríguez (2017), Vladimir Guerrero (2018), Harold Baines (2019) and Adrian Beltré (2024).