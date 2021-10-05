Rangers Dismiss Two Coaches After 102-Loss Season

October 5, 2021
Wakamatsu, Ortiz Dismissed As Rangers Make Coaching Changes

The Texas Rangers made two significant coaching changes after losing 102 games in 2021.
Author:

ARLINGTON, Texas — When a team loses 102 games, changes are bound to happen. 

On Tuesday, following post-season meetings with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, general manager Chris Young, manager Chris Woodward and members of the 2021 Major League coaching staff, the Texas Rangers announced a few changes.

  • Bench coach Don Wakamatsu and hitting coach Luis Ortiz will not return in 2022. Wakamatsu just completed his eighth season on the Rangers coaching staff, which is third-most in club history (excluding managerial years). Ortiz just finished his third season as the Rangers hitting coach.
  • Assistant hitting coach Callix Crabbe and run production coordinator Alex Burg have been informed that their status for 2022 will be determined by the new hitting coach. They have been given permission to seek opportunities elsewhere.
  • Co-pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara, third base coach Tony Beasley, first base coach/field coordinator Corey Ragsdale, catching coach Bobby Wilson, and run prevention coordinator Brett Hayes are expected to return to the Major League staff in 2022. It is possible there could be some shifting in specific roles and responsibilities, and that will be determined in the coming weeks.

It's obviously been a painful year for all parties involved. The day after one of the worst seasons in a club's history are bound to be unpleasant. Chris Woodward and the coaching staff were tasked with leading a very young and inexperienced ballclub. Changes to the staff could mean anything from philosophical changes/differences to just not meeting expectations.

Daniels, Young and Woodward will be meeting with the media on Wednesday for their annual end-of-season press conference with the media. More context on the reason for the changes to the coaching staff will surely be on the docket.

